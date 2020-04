A large wave of anti-China began to grow especially from the USA and Europe, related to this epidemic and WHO-related issues. Of course, I do not believe that this will have much value at the level of states, but there is such a trend in the societies, so it is necessary to see this. In Western state systems, social will , also affect state policies sooner or later. (The role of the media and social engineering are therefore important.) I have never seen an antagonism like that at this level, which just bornt from single event.



In other words, Chinese social media users strategy of counter-argument about "constantly disrepute resources" will not work for a long time. Instead of this, it needs more reliable strategies to eradicate this crisis of trust, from the start.

