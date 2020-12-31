What's new

The Chinese forced labor lie collapses

Jul 31, 2020
OH, Russian state paid news media RT said it so it's true.

China: 83 major brands implicated in report on forced labour of ethnic minorities from Xinjiang assigned to factories across provinces; Includes company responses

China: 83 major brands implicated in report on forced labour of ethnic minorities from Xinjiang assigned to factories across provinces; Includes company responses - Business & Human Rights Resource Centre

www.business-humanrights.org www.business-humanrights.org

www.bbc.com

China uses Uyghur forced labour to make solar panels, says report

A report says 45% of the world's supply of a key panel component is obtained by a system of coercion.
www.bbc.com

 
Nan Yang said:
The Chinese forced labor lie collapses

@beijingwalker

on 2nd thought, i think that while most people are not able to publicly acknowledge and fix their own culture's mistakes, it remains necessary for these mistakes to be addressed by rival cultures.

but ultimately, to really fix the suffering that is the result of such practices, the richest 10% of the world's population have to be forced somehow to gradually but drastically improve working and living conditions of the poorest workers, but preferably not to the point of taking the majority of their wealth.

we as readers of this forum can contact politicians and media organisations, and organise petitions with street signup campaigns, to help foster these changes in the mindset of the richest 10%, and the general shopping public.

shame is a powerful motivator.

hiding the need for change by presenting these matters in a comedy format, is not productive.
 
Reashot Xigwin said:
The only thing collapsing is china's narrative as more & more countries are condemning china for genocide.
the west has expanded the term 'genocide' to now include a laundry list of offenses against a culture / people.

i think, considering how horrible true genocide, the attempt to erradicate all humans in a given culture is, that we should not be doing this.

instead, we should use more specific and accurate descriptions of mistreatment of peoples like the Uighurs, who according to what i've read and heard so far are "only" being culturally controlled and possibly economically enslaved, in some cases. in other cases, the Chinese government enables them to live under fairly comfy conditions with even their own Mosques, which the Chinese government then shows to the world while denying that they are culturally oppressing and economically enslaving other Uighurs.
btw, this happens on a basis of stopping seperatism, if i'm not mistaken.

this does not mean we here in the west can't support such a people, or the people in Hong Kong who are trying to hold on to the freedoms they had during British rule.

but to do so with stretched descriptions that have the stench of the most vile evil humans are capable of upon them, is bullshit and counterproductive, in my humble opinion.

bottom lining this for all Chinese readers : it's counter productive to try to stop separatism by means of imprisonment and economic slavery. doing so only grows distrust and hatred against the government that tries it, it can't be hidden from the public (not in this modern age), and it'll give the separatists / autonomy promoters real support.

instead, all governments should distinguish between violent separatism and nonviolent separatism.
violent separatism is a form of terrorism and can be handled by police forces, but it should still employ things like torture very very sparingly, again, to not give the separatists support and legitimacy.

indoctrination can be allowed, but people should be left the choice to live differently so long as it's peacefully and according to the laws of the land. non violent seperatism, promotion of autonomy rights, that can actually happen with peaceful demonstrations.

the thing about demonstrations and political change campaigns however, is that they usually grow out of hand, and become dangerous to the state or a region within the state.
when that happens, the government has the option to choose between a crackdown filled with bloodshed (Tianamen, and recently in Myanmar), or they can be smart and invest in non lethal force projection means like water cannons, teargas, rubber bullets, flash bangs, and anti riot police.

i really believe that in the modern age, where not even the Chinese government can control the flow of information outside it's borders, governments are far better off choosing the non violent population control mechanisms. Last thing you want to do these days is turn a problem into a recurring problem by making martyrs out of the dissidents / protesters.

i say this not because i want to dictate terms to any government, but to try to decrease suffering and political instability at the same time.
 
PeaceGen said:
the west has expanded the term 'genocide' to now include a laundry list of offenses against a culture / people.

i think, considering how horrible true genocide, the attempt to erradicate all humans in a given culture is, that we should not be doing this.

instead, we should use more specific and accurate descriptions of mistreatment of peoples like the Uighurs, who according to what i've read and heard so far are "only" being culturally controlled and possibly economically enslaved, in some cases. in other cases, the Chinese government enables them to live under fairly comfy conditions with even their own Mosques, which the Chinese government then shows to the world while denying that they are culturally oppressing and economically enslaving other Uighurs.
btw, this happens on a basis of stopping seperatism, if i'm not mistaken.

this does not mean we here in the west can't support such a people, or the people in Hong Kong who are trying to hold on to the freedoms they had during British rule.

but to do so with stretched descriptions that have the stench of the most vile evil humans are capable of upon them, is bullshit and counterproductive, in my humble opinion.

bottom lining this for all Chinese readers : it's counter productive to try to stop separatism by means of imprisonment and economic slavery. doing so only grows distrust and hatred against the government that tries it, it can't be hidden from the public (not in this modern age), and it'll give the separatists / autonomy promoters real support.

instead, all governments should distinguish between violent separatism and nonviolent separatism.
violent separatism is a form of terrorism and can be handled by police forces, but it should still employ things like torture very very sparingly, again, to not give the separatists support and legitimacy.

indoctrination can be allowed, but people should be left the choice to live differently so long as it's peacefully and according to the laws of the land. non violent seperatism, promotion of autonomy rights, that can actually happen with peaceful demonstrations.

the thing about demonstrations and political change campaigns however, is that they usually grow out of hand, and become dangerous to the state or a region within the state.
when that happens, the government has the option to choose between a crackdown filled with bloodshed (Tianamen, and recently in Myanmar), or they can be smart and invest in non lethal force projection means like water cannons, teargas, rubber bullets, flash bangs, and anti riot police.

i really believe that in the modern age, where not even the Chinese government can control the flow of information outside it's borders, governments are far better off choosing the non violent population control mechanisms. Last thing you want to do these days is turn a problem into a recurring problem by making martyrs out of the dissidents / protesters.

i say this not because i want to dictate terms to any government, but to try to decrease suffering and political instability at the same time.
How many indigenous Indonesians did the Netherlands massacre?
Did the Netherlands apologize?
Does the Netherlands compensate Indonesian victims?
Has the Netherlands returned the antiques looted from Indonesia to Indonesia?
 
hualushui said:
How many indigenous Indonesians did the Netherlands massacre?
Did the Netherlands apologize?
Does the Netherlands compensate Indonesian victims?
Has the Netherlands returned the antiques looted from Indonesia to Indonesia?
yes, we recognize mistakes made by our ancestors.
internationally, and domestically.

still, i prefer to keep my eyes on the future, rather than the past.
 
PeaceGen said:
yes, we recognize mistakes made by our ancestors.
internationally, and domestically.

still, i prefer to keep my eyes on the future, rather than the past.
Don't you understand english? Answer my question.
How many indigenous Indonesians did the Netherlands massacre?
Did the Netherlands apologize?
Does the Netherlands compensate Indonesian victims?
Has the Netherlands returned the antiques looted from Indonesia to Indonesia?

You are really a civilized person. Saying sorry can make up for the damage caused by the crimes against humanity such as massacre and robbery.
 
Reashot Xigwin said:
The only thing collapsing is china's narrative as more & more countries are condemning china for genocide.
They don't dare, they love Chinese money and value for money China supply chain. Even the platform u used to spew your anti China rubbish are made in China.

The white man western will bark but they are not stupid to hit the hand that feeds them. Look at the ban Xinjiang cotton. How many really join the boycott? Chinese threaten to boycott or ban brand that spew Uyghur genocide and all those brand shut their mouth. :enjoy:
 
hualushui said:
Don't you understand english? Answer my question.
How many indigenous Indonesians did the Netherlands massacre?
Did the Netherlands apologize?
Does the Netherlands compensate Indonesian victims?
Has the Netherlands returned the antiques looted from Indonesia to Indonesia?
no. you can't force me to get into a discussion that will only lead you to keep blaming me and my fellow Dutch for the actions of our ancestors.

actions that were and still are common Earth by the way.

you just want other people to hate the Dutch for stuff that happened a very long time ago.

your questions are irrelevant. nothing we'd do today (we do actually do all of the stuff that you describe in moderate amounts, and are home to plenty of Indonesian immigrants too), would be enough for you.

you've exposed yourself as a fool.
just drop it.
 
