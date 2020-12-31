The Chinese forced labor lie collapses

the west has expanded the term 'genocide' to now include a laundry list of offenses against a culture / people.



i think, considering how horrible true genocide, the attempt to erradicate all humans in a given culture is, that we should not be doing this.



instead, we should use more specific and accurate descriptions of mistreatment of peoples like the Uighurs, who according to what i've read and heard so far are "only" being culturally controlled and possibly economically enslaved, in some cases. in other cases, the Chinese government enables them to live under fairly comfy conditions with even their own Mosques, which the Chinese government then shows to the world while denying that they are culturally oppressing and economically enslaving other Uighurs.

btw, this happens on a basis of stopping seperatism, if i'm not mistaken.



this does not mean we here in the west can't support such a people, or the people in Hong Kong who are trying to hold on to the freedoms they had during British rule.



but to do so with stretched descriptions that have the stench of the most vile evil humans are capable of upon them, is bullshit and counterproductive, in my humble opinion.



bottom lining this for all Chinese readers : it's counter productive to try to stop separatism by means of imprisonment and economic slavery. doing so only grows distrust and hatred against the government that tries it, it can't be hidden from the public (not in this modern age), and it'll give the separatists / autonomy promoters real support.



instead, all governments should distinguish between violent separatism and nonviolent separatism.

violent separatism is a form of terrorism and can be handled by police forces, but it should still employ things like torture very very sparingly, again, to not give the separatists support and legitimacy.



indoctrination can be allowed, but people should be left the choice to live differently so long as it's peacefully and according to the laws of the land. non violent seperatism, promotion of autonomy rights, that can actually happen with peaceful demonstrations.



the thing about demonstrations and political change campaigns however, is that they usually grow out of hand, and become dangerous to the state or a region within the state.

when that happens, the government has the option to choose between a crackdown filled with bloodshed (Tianamen, and recently in Myanmar), or they can be smart and invest in non lethal force projection means like water cannons, teargas, rubber bullets, flash bangs, and anti riot police.



i really believe that in the modern age, where not even the Chinese government can control the flow of information outside it's borders, governments are far better off choosing the non violent population control mechanisms. Last thing you want to do these days is turn a problem into a recurring problem by making martyrs out of the dissidents / protesters.



i say this not because i want to dictate terms to any government, but to try to decrease suffering and political instability at the same time.