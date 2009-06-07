The Chinese Flanker family - J-11, J-16 ... Su-27SK/UBK, Su-30MKK

An open secret based on speculation by speculators. There is no official assessment nor an official interest in it for the time. Pakistani defence doctrine is for the time being based on single engine jets, easy to maintain and keep a better flying worthy rate. We have not vast maritime area to defend, easily can be defended by single engine aircraft, force multiplier would be the AEW&C giving PAF & PN ample time to react to any Indian aggressive moves.



Yes if Chinese engine WS-10A comes into service & the IPRs are not exercised by Russians or Russia gives permission then may be, but for the time being and in foreseeable future no way.



JF-17 & FC-20s with F-16s are more then enough, all we need is a good SAM system, and wait for Chinese 5th Gen aircraft and buy them if China allows it.

