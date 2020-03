The Chinese film business is doing the unthinkable: Thriving without Hollywood



Huawei, TikTok and grain sales are not the United States’ only Chinese worries

They’re “The Wandering Earth” and “Ne Zha,” two Chinese-language films that, though little known in the West, have blossomed into some of the biggest hits in Chinese history.



The two films collectively grossed a whopping $1.3 billion this year in China, the largest 1-2 punch in the country’s history. That means the three highest-grossing movies ever in China are something once thought impossible: Chinese.

With nearly $9 billion in box-office revenue last year, China has swollen to the second-largest film market in the world. It’s more than quadruple the size of third-place Japan and is closing in on the United States (nearly $12 billion). China is so large that it generates more box office dollars than the next six markets combined.



But in recent months a surprising — and, to Hollywood, troubling — trend has emerged: China is achieving much of that success with its own movies.

China will tally its highest annual box office total ever when the year ends Tuesday. Yet it’s probable that only two of the movies in its top 10 will have come from the United States — half the number than in recent years — as Chinese blockbusters take their place.

“What we’re watching unfold in front of us is the maturation of the Chinese film industry,” said Marc Ganis, the founder of the Asia-oriented entertainment company Jiaflix and an expert on the Chinese movie business. “There’s long been an expectation that movies coming out of Hollywood would always be the top draw there. And it turns out that’s not true.”

The Chinese surge, however, is flipping that script, offering an ominous portent for one of the United States’ most reliable exports. Experts say Hollywood may be running out of luck — and time — in its most lucrative international market. Far from an Asian landing pad for American blockbusters, China is exhibiting signs of becoming India or Nigeria, two large moviegoing markets whose film ecosystem thrives independently of Hollywood.

The data paint a different picture. Just two films in the top 10 would be the fewest since the modern theatrical business was launched in China a little more than a decade ago. And even the two hits are holdovers from a time when Hollywood reigned; the franchises of “Endgame” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” each began in the aughts.

China is massively consequential to Hollywood. In a climate of flat domestic box office earnings, the Middle Kingdom remains central to studio profits and Hollywood’s ability to keep producing big-budget movies. Last year, China was responsible for more than $2 billion in ticket sales for studio films. The world’s next-biggest market, Japan, generated only about $500 million.

The Chinese boom also comes with one final chilling possibility for Hollywood: that Chinese films begin to compete with Hollywood movies even outside their home country, threatening studios’ dominance around the world.