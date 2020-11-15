What's new

The Chinese Companies Behind Water Supply in Africa

The Chinese Companies Behind Water Supply in Africa | China/Africa Big Business | ENDEVR Documentary

Chinese companies are building water supply infrastructure in Zanzibar. In the second part of the video, we follow the work of companies building pipe water and more in Angola. This series looks at how big Chinese enterprises have found a foothold in Africa, how they’ve often had to adapt their approach and strategies to fit the African market, and how Chinese and African employers, employees and business partners have learned from and influenced one another.

 
