I mean this guys are ridiculous but it's the norm if you ask any chinese citizen. The Heavy-handness goes way back in the communist party. Everything is exaggerated with extreme heavy-handness which makes the CCP dengerous inside china and more so outside china. A CCP dominated world would be extremely sad reality bordering horror. You will live under the harshest realities possible cause they are heavy-handed Mofo's on top of that they are pragmatic which makes things even worse it's the 2 deadliest combo it's like adding fire to gas.



Example evicting the Africans of Guangzhou out of their homes was that really necessary? You could have just refused to re-new their visas that's it basically and they would have known to exit on a realistic date but evicting them and putting them outside on the street was so bad and shameful excesses of the infamous chinese heavy-handness in play once again.



They numbered around 3500 and you take such measures? That is borderline idiotic but hey it's China. Everything is done via exaggerated heavy-handness example like doctors, nurses and journalists disappearing thru the pandemic and they themselves knew what was coming telling people they will come for them soon and that they will disappear etc etc.



Another politically pointless act of the CCP is the Uighur situation. Who number less 10mio in china has been targetted by a large 1.4 billion han majority. This is just beyond ridiculous and even taking exaggerated heavy-handness method in use like they always do.



Sometimes when you think about logically it seems retarded that they would target things that are not threat at all with such over-exaggerated measures and viciousness it makes you question the whole chinese mentality as being plain an simple wicked or simply put the CCP being absolutely wicked people to the core

