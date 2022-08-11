The Chinese collapse

StraightEdge said: I never heard of this 'geopolitical expert' previously. Saw the video more seriously than I should have done. Then it stuck me about an amazing quote I read sometime back -







He’s a protege of George Friedman of Stratfor. Data-wise the information is correct,when countries are faced with these kinds of challenges they tend to expropriate wealth from some (through increased taxes usually) to keep their system going, while doing quantitative easing, and some real restructuring. Fractional reserve banking is a “Ponzi scheme” that requires momentum to keep it in place. This is for most of the highly productive systems in the world.China will probably have a bit of a bumpy path correcting its bubbles over the next 10 years, but will come out stronger if it can catch up technologically in all the advanced industries lined out in China 2025 plan like semiconductors. This is even more true if BRI works out.