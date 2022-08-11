What's new

The Chinese collapse

StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
822
-2
822
Country
India
Location
India
I never heard of this 'geopolitical expert' previously. Saw the video more seriously than I should have done. Then it stuck me about an amazing quote I read sometime back -

“The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence.”

Click to expand...

The quote applies to that expert perfectly.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,524
-1
9,040
Country
China
Location
China
Broccoli said:
Chinese and Russian higher echelon peoples kids always live in United States... from Xi's daughter to this guys kids.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557407175554768897
Click to expand...
Please don't spread rumors.

Xi's only daughter returned to China in 2014. She is now an intermediate researcher in the China Translation Bureau, and she once worked as a translator for her father.

She is now married and her husband is Lu Hongfeng. She and her husband are now living in Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China. They are said to be pregnant.

IMG_20220811_222535.jpg
maxresdefault.jpg


Broccoli said:
Chinese and Russian higher echelon peoples kids always live in United States... from Xi's daughter to this guys kids.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1557407175554768897
Click to expand...

We Chinese are different from you Indians. Don't think about the Chinese people with Indian thinking.

Nearly 90% of all Chinese students return home after studying abroad: MOE - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,336
21
8,399
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
StraightEdge said:
I never heard of this 'geopolitical expert' previously. Saw the video more seriously than I should have done. Then it stuck me about an amazing quote I read sometime back -



The quote applies to that expert perfectly.
Click to expand...
He’s a protege of George Friedman of Stratfor. Data-wise the information is correct, But when countries are faced with these kinds of challenges they tend to expropriate wealth from some (through increased taxes usually) to keep their system going, while doing quantitative easing, and some real restructuring. Fractional reserve banking is a “Ponzi scheme” that requires momentum to keep it in place. This is for most of the highly productive systems in the world.

China will probably have a bit of a bumpy path correcting its bubbles over the next 10 years, but will come out stronger if it can catch up technologically in all the advanced industries lined out in China 2025 plan like semiconductors. This is even more true if BRI works out.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Residential building collapses in central Chinese city of Changsha
Replies
1
Views
298
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Congress passes $280 Billion Industrial Policy Bill to Counter China
Replies
14
Views
440
RealNapster
RealNapster
Bill Longley
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit and Chinese Response
Replies
0
Views
108
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
A
China’s Economy Stumbles in the Fog of Covid War
Replies
6
Views
292
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
Bristling against the West, China rallies domestic sympathy for Russia
2
Replies
18
Views
783
MajesticPug
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom