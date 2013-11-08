The Chinese challenge uncovers India’s fragilities

The border crisis has laid bare political, economic and diplomatic problems — the result of choices made after 2014

Like Banquo’s ghost, the 1962 Sino-India war hangs like a shadow over the current state of bilateral ties between India and China. A military defeat close to six decades ago has no real bearing on the current border tensions, but is a constant reminder to Delhi, like Banquo’s ghost is to Macbeth, of its own fears and insecurities. An outcome of India’s choices since 2014, these weaknesses have been shown up by the prospect of a conflict with China, which may no longer be immediate but it does not feel as far-fetched and remote as it did just two years ago.Nearly 20 months after the border crisis began in Ladakh, China has pressed on aggressive diplomatic and military gestures against India. Beijing recently renamed 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh after the Dalai Lama’s visit to Tawang, following the six it did in 2017. China justifies the naming on the basis of its historical, cultural and administrative jurisdiction over the region – these older names that existed since ancient times were replaced by India with its “illegal occupation”. The foreign ministry said Beijing’s move “does not change” the fact that Arunachal Pradesh – the Sanskritized renaming of the North-East Frontier Agency when it became a union territory in 1971 – was an integral part of India.The right is actually nine-tenths of the law, but China’s renaming campaign is a part of its plan to assert its territorial claims in the disputed border areas. On January 1, 2022, Beijing’s new land boundary law came into force, giving the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) full responsibility to take measures against “invasion, encroachment, infiltration, provocation” and defend Chinese territory. The law supports – and mutually reinforces – the construction of 628 Xiaokang border villages by China on its disputed border with India. As per available satellite imagery, at least two of these villages have been constructed on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. These villages will be useful to Beijing when the principle of ‘inhabited areas’ is implemented to resolve border disputes in future.Not only Beijing but diplomats posted at the Chinese embassy in Delhi are also buoyed by India’s cautious response. Last month, Zhou Yongsheng, political adviser to the Chinese embassy, wrote an angry letter to Indian parliamentarians, including two union ministers, Rajiv Chandrasekhar and Ramdas Athawale, for attending a meeting in exile by the Tibetan government. The letter asked them not to engage with “an out and out separatist political group and an illegal organisation”. This angry message, from an embassy official to two ministers, has not evoked any disdain from the government for the Chinese ambassador. There was no official condemnation from the Ministry of External Affairs.It is not difficult to understand the reasons for such subordination to the Chinese by the Narendra Modi government. Delhi does not have active options against Beijing which will force the Chinese leadership to change course on its India policy. Tibet and the Dalai Lama were often presented as a trump card but apparently not. Beijing does not care about its declining popularity among the Indian public. The two countries have increasingly one-sided trade ties, driven by Indian dependence on Chinese manufacturing, worsened by the government’s mishandling of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Delhi has little geopolitical or economic advantage to boast of Beijing. There is no arrow left in Mr Modi’s quiver. Delhi does the best it can to prevent any damage to China with extensive military deployment along the LAC, while hoping that Beijing, with Moscow’s urging or otherwise, will give Mr Modi a respectable diplomat from the crisis. will give an exit. If India wants to give it back to the Chinese as much as it gets, Beijing may take it as a disgrace, further undermining Indian desire for a smooth end to the crisis.to restoreOn the LAC until April 2020, India undertook the task of internal balancing and external rebalancing of its forces from the Pakistan border to the China border through a close partnership with the United States in the Indo-Pacific. However, the Quad (Australia, India, Japan and the US) remains a non-military group. The signing of AUKUS (a tripartite security agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the US) and the humiliating US exit from Afghanistan made it clear that for all intelligence sharing and logistical support from the US, India would have to deal with it. Chinese challenge at the border on their own. In a decline since 2017, India’s economy has been unable to support such an effort. The Modi government has now pinned its hopes on Moscow, which is eager to play the role of mediator between India and China. Russian officials say their proposal for a meeting of foreign ministers, if not a summit of leaders of the Russia-India-China grouping, is on the table, but Delhi wants to see some steps from China to resolve the border crisis first.The Chinese challenge has exposed India’s political, economic and diplomatic weaknesses globally under Mr. Modi, and is a grim illustration of how challenges will be managed in the future. Worried about its northern borders and the threat of collusion on two fronts, the Modi government and the ruling party are no longer vocal on Pakistan. Even though vicious attacks on Pakistan have been an electorally advantageous domestic agenda for Mr Modi, he has also been forced to shy away from mentioning India’s western neighbor in his recent election speeches. With ‘Vikas’ and ‘Employment’ no longer Mr Modi’s calling card, that void is being filled by the most gruesome attacks by Hindutva fanatics on Christians and Muslims under the benign eyes of a Hindu majoritarian government.Due to the China factor, the US is currently looking away, even as India mistreats its minorities and its democracy is undermined. This is unlikely to continue for long if India is to become the democratic counter in Asia to the rise of a one-party authoritarian state like China, which is now keen to present its governance and development model to the world. India’s difficult diplomatic and military engagement with China is going to make it more dependent on US support, making the Modi government more vulnerable to US pressure on ‘shared values’.A decade ago, many observers warned that the rise of an increasingly assertive and self-confident China under Xi would be detrimental to India. Even when Mr. Modi hosted Mr. Xi in Ahmedabad in 2014, PLA soldiers had moved to Chumar. The Doklam crisis of 2017 had only made the government think that the worst was over. Instead, it led to the border crisis of 2020. With the defeat in the 1962 war, India lost its pre-eminent position in Asia; With this display of weakness after six decades, India is in danger of losing its dominant influence in South Asia as well.The internal situation in India, from Nagaland to Kashmir, where minorities are being attacked, is also not going to help. India made its choice after 2014 and the China border crisis has only shown them.With a growing China as its neighbor and a more self-centered US – which is uncomfortable with India’s trusted ally, Russia – as its friend, Delhi faces difficult choices. Not made from a position of power, these options in the future will be as domestic as they will be in the field of foreign policy. A collegial and deliberative model of decision-making would work best, but it is unlikely to be followed if the current government’s track record is any indicator. Advancing a domestic narrative through a compromised media is one thing but dealing with geopolitical realities in difficult times is a different ball game.Under harsh glare, a domestically divided, economically weak and diplomatically arrogant India has been found lacking in its ability to deal with the challenges of the future. However, the immediate challenge remains China. It cannot be overcome and must be dealt with.As Chief Minister of Gujarat, when Mr Modi was barred from most western capitals after the 2002 riots, he often traveled to China. He made a show of learning from China’s remarkable and unique growth story and applying it to the ‘Gujarat Model’ he had promised India in 2014. Since becoming Prime Minister, Mr. Modi has met Mr. Xi at least 18 times. , but there has not been a single telephone call since the start of the border crisis.As a proponent and example of personality-centred diplomacy, which included two informal summits with Mr. Xi, there has been an astonishing lack of any individual action on Mr. Modi’s part so far. Now that his generals, advisors and ministers have failed to do anything, it is time for Mr Modi to step in and resolve the crisis personally. He has no excuse left. Letting things go bad will only ensure that India pays a higher price than it can afford.