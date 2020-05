Experts think the new coronavirus originated in bats, then jumped to humans via an intermediary animal species.

Authorities in Wuhan, China, where the first cases were reported, initially thought that jump happened at a local wet market.

Now, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has ruled out the market as a possible origin of the outbreak – instead, it may have been the site of an early superspreader event.

The Chinese CDC said its tests didn’t show a link between animals sold at the market and the virus, suggesting that they couldn’t have infected shoppers.

The cases linked to the wet market weren’t the first in China

The wet market could have been the site of a superspreader event

The coronavirus also probably did not leak from a lab