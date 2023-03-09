The Chinese auto market ushered in a sharp price cut! BMW, in China, the price is reduced by 15,000 US dollars, and you can buy it for 35,000 US dolla

The highest discount is 100,000, and over 30 auto brands have cut prices in a fancy way. Is the "price cut tide" really coming?

The phrase "There are no unsalable cars, only unsalable prices" should be the best summary of "the strongest car purchase discount season in Hubei history". With a subsidy of 90,000 yuan and a price of less than 130,000 yuan after the discount, the Dongfeng Citroen C6, which was once the car of the French president, was sold out amidst the voices of "go to Hubei to grab a car!" The cars were all bought. This wave of price cuts planned by local governments and car companies is like a "catfish", quickly motivating other regions and companies to follow up, and the "big price cuts" are showing a spreading trend. A "tide of price cuts" that started with new energy vehicles and swept across fuel vehicles is coming quickly.



More than 30 brands fancy price war Car "price cut tide" is coming! With the "out of the circle" of the Dongfeng series, other car companies are also trying to borrow a wave of "Dongfeng", and the price war in the auto market is imminent. According to the Nanfang Daily, China FAW launched the "Flag Benefit Jilin - 100 million yuan time-limited subsidy for the people" campaign, with a total subsidy of 150 million yuan, and the maximum amount of bicycle subsidies can reach 37,000 yuan. Dealers from all over the country are also following up. Jining Dongfeng Peugeot models can enjoy government subsidies of 30,000 yuan, and corporate subsidies can reach 75,000 yuan. SAIC-GM Buick announced that as of March 31, various models under it are eligible for subsidies, and consumers in Hubei can enjoy Government and enterprise subsidies up to 70,000. Many brand distribution stores in Guangzhou are also "grabbing" consumers. GAC Honda Haoying and Accord offer a discount of 20,000 to 30,000 yuan. FAW-Volkswagen launches any brand to replace the tour and the environment, and can enjoy a replacement support of 16,000 yuan. GAC Toyota Highlander landed at 308,800 yuan, and enjoy another 5,000 yuan during the pre-sale period Yuan car gift. The highest discount for SAIC Audi A7L is 38,000 yuan, the price of some Mercedes-Benz models has been reduced by as much as 120,000 yuan, and the price of FAW Audi A6L has been reduced by 90,000 yuan. According to The Paper, on March 8, Mustang Mach-E, Ford's pure electric brand, announced that all models on sale will be cleared and the price will be reduced by 40,000 yuan. The promotion will last until April 30. The price ranges from RMB 209,900 to RMB 329,900.



According to incomplete statistics from the Red Star Capital Bureau, at least 30 auto brands have participated in this price war so far, with a maximum discount of more than 100,000 yuan. Some are official brand activities, some are regional dealer promotions; some are direct price cuts, and some are indirect forms such as cash credits, insurance subsidies, financial discounts, and gift optional packages. Although SAIC Audi's preferential activities are only for internal employees, there are already transfers of employee car purchase quotas on the second-hand platform. In addition, Henan will continue the car purchase subsidy policy until the end of March 2023, and will provide consumers with a subsidy of 5% of the purchase price for newly purchased cars in the province. Tianjin will issue 60 million yuan of auto consumption subsidies, and Shandong will issue 200 million yuan of auto consumption coupons, etc. . The new standard of "National Six B" will be implemented soon Car companies have large inventories and have to cut prices According to Beijing Business Daily, Yan Jinghui, a member of the expert committee of the China Circulation Association, believes that whether it is government subsidies or car companies and dealers to increase preferential efforts, the ultimate goal is to promote car consumption. "Giving high discounts can stimulate the market in the short term." He said.