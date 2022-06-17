The China Navy Third Fleet Carrier Battle Group Named PLANS Fujian 福建舰 (CVBG-18) Officially Launched !

Beast said: China maybe speedy building another 2 Type003 aircraft carrier to rapidly replace Liaoning and Shandong. Then we will have 3 Type003 aircraft carrier. That will be a force to reckon. Click to expand...

Liaoning and Shandong will still be used for sometime since they are relatively new and very new. China doesn't have infinite resources to waste such new aircraft carriers. But, more Type 003 and Type004 are definitely coming on the line. Probably 6 carriers in total in 10 years time.