The China Navy Third Fleet Carrier Battle Group Named PLANS Fujian 福建舰 (CVBG-18) Officially Launched !

003 will be named PLANS Fujian. 福建舰

9F011F7C-B754-4FDC-9E21-CFFFBA93517C.jpeg


:yahoo:

Officially Confirmed ! CVBG-18 Equipped with MVDC EMALS-Electromagnetic Launching System (much better than MVAC EMALS onboard uss ford) 😍

E3FC6929-F56C-4E92-943E-9455F5373494.png
0BC55470-2092-40F8-B0BF-7A261F28ACC9.png
C736F00C-EAEE-40E0-8D05-CD2C7A9D7D00.png
66FD6489-A7B4-41F4-8DE3-100DE171FD26.png


Congratulations :china:
 
Beast said:
China maybe speedy building another 2 Type003 aircraft carrier to rapidly replace Liaoning and Shandong. Then we will have 3 Type003 aircraft carrier. That will be a force to reckon.
Liaoning and Shandong will still be used for sometime since they are relatively new and very new. China doesn't have infinite resources to waste such new aircraft carriers. But, more Type 003 and Type004 are definitely coming on the line. Probably 6 carriers in total in 10 years time.
 
🎉

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537661248149475329

Beast said:
China maybe speedy building another 2 Type003 aircraft carrier to rapidly replace Liaoning and Shandong. Then we will have 3 Type003 aircraft carrier. That will be a force to reckon.
Both Liaoning & Shandong can deploy 50 J-15 Heavy Fighter, that’s much more than enough to handle small & some medium countries.

Especially in the future, they will be combined with Type 076 Medium Carrier & Type 075 LHD

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537659634164682752
 

