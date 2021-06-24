The Chief of Staff of the Algerian Army complains about Morocco and the US to the Russians, and the Russian Ministry of Defense activates the SU-57

The Chief of Staff of the Algerian Army complains about Morocco and the United States of America to the Russians, and the Russian Ministry of Defense activates the Su-57 deal with Algeria







Moroccan newspapers reported that the visit of the Algerian Army Chief of Staff, “Said Chanegriha” to Russia, was with the aim of presenting a report on the African Lion maneuvers to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Morocco and the United States of America extending for ten years, in addition to the explicit American support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara.In light of these data, the Russian Defense Ministry decided to activate the “Su-57” stealth fighter plane deal with Algeria in an attempt by the Russians to balance the terror at the level of the air force in Morocco and Algeria, after Moroccan warplanes outperformed their Algerian counterpart through the F-16 Block 70/72 "Viper"deal.However, according to some Moroccan newspapers, the Russian support for the Algerian Air Force will not make any difference in trying to advance over Morocco, which is mainly due to two main factors, namely that Morocco has first become a promising industrial power at the level of aviation, and that there are Moroccan-foreign investments and partnerships in this field that are coming soon, and it will include a large part of the military industry and advanced combat aircraft parts, and it will be the largest project for the aviation industry, both civil and military, in Africa and the Middle East.It is also possible that Morocco will replace Turkey in the production of the F-35 stealth fighter, after the United States of America excluded it from the project due to the Russian S-400 air defense system deal.In addition, Algeria's acquisition of the Su-57 fighter will speed up the Moroccan F-35 deal, which international media have previously leaked information about.