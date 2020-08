I was going through different articles & then messages to say as well as what a close circle recently argued; found the following conclusion befitting to situation & development at hand. So when I decided to go on with a written piece and try not to waste public time and energy; it made me realize to share it as it is and lest the sane minds argue as what is really happening or is about to happen in real world. Well, anyone of us can choose to turn a blind eye and even manipulate and call it bias but these coalitions are need of hour for the stability of the region and are not based upon the greed of any single party in the region.



The point of mutual interest & defending the sovereignty been missing for long time while everyone was looking at the outcome for the regional rivalries especially Pakistan - India. Then, perhaps US made a wild move and that wouldn't be gone unnoticed though. I would like to say here that never push someone too much to the corner. One side may argue the same development on the basis of current situation and call it aggressive maneuvers or none at all but India with a mindset of becoming regional police has pushed things very far and that made it possible for the scattered interests to get together and join hands against growing threats internal/external.



Is this bloc incidental or sudden at all? No, it was in progress for a long time and has been fed to grow by none other than US-Indo policies in the region. Hadn't India dreamed for expansion of home made influence over other nations & then domestically being injected with extinction fear for election; the things might have moved in total opposite directions. Afghanistan is not even the point of such discussion when it comes to regional power dreaming and imposing the rule of so-called police. Afghanistan is used as a mere excuse to remain in region, pose the maximum threat against enemy and buildup a buffer-zone to utilize from time to time. For policing & patroling of US interests, it was India being selected to do so and then supported openly and patted from time to time.



Where does the chant of Isolating Pakistan come from? That was once decided when puppeteers showed their interest and support to Delhi and gave their words so that D.C can contain China first and then Russia in the region. Since, India had the primary concerns with existing of Pakistan and the whole world know the importance of Pakistan in the region; Delhi made a move which was suppose to benefit in many ways i.e. election and so the regional policing. What really happened that a local political change in Pakistan and than alignment of foreign diplomacy based upon the merits of national interests; cause a counter to Modi and his ambitions as such. In short, these plans aren't made in days or weeks/months but are worked upon for years and executed in controlled manners. Only those will survive that had better understanding of situation, non expanding ambition and more of interest into regional peace with national interests and prosperity without posing any threat to any other nation.





