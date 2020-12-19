Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Infrastructure & Development
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
The change is here
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
37 minutes ago
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,964
0
4,663
Country
Location
37 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)
Similar threads
USERNAME CHANGE
Svartr Warg
Dec 19, 2020
Replies
0
Views
147
Dec 19, 2020
Svartr Warg
Changing the name
TNT
Aug 23, 2020
Replies
3
Views
309
Sep 6, 2020
Destranator
D
Australia gifts Miyawaki forest to Pakistan to fight climate change
Valar.
Mar 4, 2021
Replies
4
Views
317
Mar 4, 2021
Trango Towers
Two countries, one island. Russia and China divided up an island in the Far East in 2004, and here's how life there has changed
Tai Hai Chen
Mar 24, 2021
Replies
3
Views
472
Mar 25, 2021
Tai Hai Chen
Here’s how to end Israel’s aggression in Gaza
Zarvan
May 25, 2021
Replies
0
Views
175
May 25, 2021
Zarvan
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Nazi Indians committing human rights violations, murders and atrocities every day
Latest: El Sidd
A moment ago
Kashmir War
I
Price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine sparks crisis in Bangladesh
Latest: itsanufy
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Is caste sentiment part of reason of India's hostile to China?
Latest: GHALIB
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
PDM wants Army to oust my govt: PM
Latest: El Sidd
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
China's vaccine map: Efficacy of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines proved again in new trials
Latest: Menthol
3 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Freedom Network - media watchdog in Pakistan exposed | Shahab ud Din
Latest: El Sidd
5 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Windjammer
9 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
A
JF-17 Thunder - Information Pool
Latest: Abramar
27 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
60 Hours to Glory; A Military Reality Show - PTV News .
Latest: Sabretooth
29 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Upgrading Pakistan’s Special Operations Forces in a cost effective way.
Latest: SSGOPERATOR
44 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Nazi Indians committing human rights violations, murders and atrocities every day
Latest: El Sidd
A moment ago
Kashmir War
PDM wants Army to oust my govt: PM
Latest: El Sidd
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Rs1,200 bn irregularities in corona relief: PAC seeks audit report from finance ministry, accounts committee
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Updates
Latest: ghazi52
11 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
China with Pakistan
Latest: ghazi52
15 minutes ago
CPEC
Military Forum Latest Posts
IAF VS PLAAF IN EASTERN LADAKH :Air Marshal B.K. Pandey (Retd)
Latest: serenity
5 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Katmerciler from Turkey confirms contract to deliver 118 Hizir armored vehicles to Kenya
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 6:24 PM
Land Warfare
B
Z-10. Best attack helicopter made by an Asian country so far
Latest: Beast
Today at 4:26 PM
Military Forum
First look at US 6th Gen Fighter Jet
Latest: Deino
Today at 2:25 PM
Air Warfare
China Confirms It Has Its Own UFO Task Force
Latest: KAL-EL
Today at 11:45 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
I
Price disclosure of China's Sinopharm vaccine sparks crisis in Bangladesh
Latest: itsanufy
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
11 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
price disclosure events hurt very much
Latest: Atlas
13 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
J
Indian Army targets AI-powered battle tanks with eye on China
Latest: Jobless Jack
16 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Turkish TRG-300 tiger delivered(combat proven)
Latest: HRK
36 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Infrastructure & Development
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom