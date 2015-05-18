What's new

The CEO of mining company quit amid outrage after it destroyed ancient Aboriginal caves in Australia

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kabira Thar coal: where it’s going: CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Pakistan Economy 4
Clutch Thar mining CEO - Resigned due to 'indifference' of Sindh PPP rulers towards Tharis! Social & Current Events 7
Hamartia Antidote TIM [Telecom Italia] CEO says not a problem to develop 5G without Huawei Europe & Russia 0
F-22Raptor TikTok likely to announce sale of U.S. operations in the coming days, CEO Kevin Mayer quits China & Far East 4
M Russia looking for partnership with India for producing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik: RDIF CEO COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
F-22Raptor Arm Accuses China Venture Ex-CEO of Blocking its Business China & Far East 11
S Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan appointed Pakistan Steel Mills CEO Infrastructure & Development 0
Shah_Deu Govt appoints Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as Pakistan Steel Mills CEO Pakistan Economy 56
beijingwalker China has managed to recover ‘very, very quickly,’ Siemens CEO says China & Far East 8
Vanguard One Chinese internet users brand ByteDance CEO a ‘traitor’ as TikTok seeks US buyer – TechCrunch World Affairs 27

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top