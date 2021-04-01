What's new

The case of Shahbaz Sharif's bail from LHC

Strange happening in LHC. One of the judge in Shahbaz Sharif's bail case, Justice Asjad says that despite him refusing to grant bail to Shahbaz Sharif , the decision to grant bail had been announced.


This is extremely serious, how the other judge in the case Justice Dogar/LHC decided to announce grant of bail to Shahbaz Sharif despite knowing co judge has refused to go with this decision!!

Lahore High Court is in the storm of controversies lately , especially when it comes to the affairs of Sharif family. From granting the bail to Nawaz Sharif on Rs 50 stamp paper, despite government demanding Rs 7 billion bail security to this latest episode.

LHC Chief Justice is personally responsible for these blunders, which are sullying the name of Pakistani Judiciary world wide. Pakistani public has lost their confidence on Pakistani Judiciary.

Chief Justice Qasim Khan reference should be forwarded to Supreme Judicial council , this is no laughing matter.
 
crankthatskunk said:
LHC is stripping club of Sharif mafia family
 
