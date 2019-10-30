The capabilities of the Egyptian air defense in dealing with low footprint targets and stealth targets



In principle, no system alone is capable of countering a hostile air threat, especially stealth fighters and fighters that have a low footprint, as systems such as the S-300 and S-400 cannot stand alone against an attack or a hostile air invasion. Does this mean that these systems do not have the ability to deal with stealth targets or targets with a low footprint?Of course, it has the ability to do so and have excellent capabilities, but doing that alone is almost impossible, because the S-300 and S-400 systems operate within an integrated air defense network, and with full coordination between all systems and early warning radars.In a clearer sense, to deal with stealth targets requires joint work and effort from all air defense systems and radars, short, medium and long range systems, and all of this is connected and linked to early warning and air surveillance stations, of which there are specialized systems intended for monitoring stealth targets such as VHF radars, passive radars and thermal sensors / Electro-optical means to deal with a hostile stealth target. Work and coordination will be made between all air defense units, systems and radars.For your information, the Egyptian air defense network is one of the most complex air defense systems in the world, and this complication is represented in its possession of American, Russian, French, German, British, Chinese, and Egyptian missile systems and radar systems, and all systems and radars are linked to the command and control network.During the past 6 years, the air defense has acquired a very strong set of systems and radars that have the ability to detect and deal with targets with a very low footprint and stealthy targets, as all systems are linked and integrated into the main command and control network C4I / C5I.As for the stealth target counter, it needs radars that have the ability to detect stealthy targets and targets that have a very low footprint, and Egypt has a very strong set of radars and missile systems, most notably the Russian Protivnik-GE early warning radar, which has an air scan range of up to 400 km and altitude up to 200 km, the Rezonans-NE radar above the horizon radar station, which is designed to carry out early warning and air space surveillance missions, it operates in the very high frequency range, which allows the detection of stealth targets in various weather conditions, it has two modes of aerial survey with a range of 1100 Km against ballistic missiles, and 600 km against air targets with low and very low radar sections.Of course, there are many operating radars in the Egyptian air defense system with very respectable ranges, only the most prominent of them were mentioned here, in addition to missile systems that have special air scanning radars, with the most prominent of these systems being the Russian S-300VM long-range air defense system, which has the ability to deal with all air targets. For a range of + 250 km and a height of 30 km, it has a group of very powerful aerial scanning radars with respectable ranges of up to 500 km to detect stealthy targets with a very low footprint, , and has a very large capacity and strong immunity against electronic interference.In addition to the German IRIS-T SLM air defense system, which is capable of dealing with various air threats in a range of 40 km and an altitude of 20 km, the system has a variety of "German, Swedish and French" radars with ranges of up to 250 km.The Russian Buk M2E medium-range air defense system, highly effective against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, anti-radar missiles and various types of aircraft and helicopters, has a range of 45 km and an altitude of 25 km.The Russian Tor M2E short-range air defense system, highly effective against cruise missiles, various projectiles, aerial munitions, combat aircraft, helicopters and drones, has a range of 15 km and a maximum altitude of 10 km.All the systems and radars that have been mentioned beside the stations of radars and wireless for electronic countermeasures, signal stations and systems and wireless communications are all linked within the main command and control network, and coordination is made between them to deal with hostile targets.If the radars detect a stealth fighter, the target coordinates are immediately transferred to the missile systems, and the systems track the coordinates and deal with the hostile target, the coordinates are transferred within a highly secure and encrypted communications network, at the same time the command network transmit the coordinates to the air force fighters, and the fighters are directed to the enemy target to deal with it.