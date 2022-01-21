The Call | Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show OFFICIAL TRAILER (SoFi Stadium)

Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,394
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
The coolest stadium on the planet @F-22Raptor @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote
Introducing the Intuit Dome. Future home of the LA Clippers
Last edited:
Greatest Sports lol
Greatest stadium on planet earth which will host the greatest sports and events in the future @F-22Raptor @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote
Seek help you fat smelly cocksucker lmaoooGreatest Sports lol
Greatest stadium big lol
Greatest event on earth
View attachment 810423
Stop acting like a everyday delusional Indian netizan
Acting like an Indian is not the American way..
Seek help you fat smelly cocksucker lmaooo
Nah that's ya pops I'm in the best shape of my life at 27 so don't talk to me like you're tha sh!t when I can run circles around u punk.View attachment 810425
Just saying, this is how people see y'all...