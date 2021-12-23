The Byzantines couldn’t resist and stop; you’ll be also surprised

What's new

Hakikat ve Hikmet

A fine article from Ismail Karagul in the Yeni Safak.

Major points:
  • There’s nothing that Erdo’an had stated but couldn’t finish by HIS PERMISSION
  • It’s a war being waged against Turkey with everything at the disposal of the Satanic forces
  • Now, they’re using TL as a weapon
  • Dollar is being used as an instrument of terrorism via both international and domestic maggots to put dynamite deep inside the Turkish economy, finances, industries, investment etc.
  • The traitor opposition politicians are hoping for the destruction of Turkey so that they can get to the power with the help of their “gods” in DC, Brussels, Tel Aviv etc.
  • Turkey will finish this revolutionary War of Independence no matter how unbearable the price is
  • All the financial terrorism instruments are being destroyed one by one as a systematic reform in the economic and financial fields are being carried out
  • It’s a Mujadele for those with the Iman and Ihlas, the rest are welcome to go to the Hell
newb3e

bro turkey is selling drones to India so turkey is also serving some master! politicians are bastards!
 
