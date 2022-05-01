The Burning South - Live Simulation Thread

After watching the video i have to say it's a very interesting scenario as far as coming off the reels of terror attacks is concerned as there would be much more variables at play which could increase complexity as far as setting up a scenario is concerned.

Though here's my thoughts on a few things:



When there is a great amount of tension between both parties in this case Pakistan and India, i don't think the COAS would be hugging their Foreign Minister. More likely he would be busy in the situation room while the government sees to its affairs on the diplomatic front. Hell, any meeting with the Indian counterpart will be hard to organize during such a critical time period. More accurate would be Pakistani statements that they are willing to investigate and offer to create a joint commission which was mentioned in the video.



Given that India would be engaging in provocative exercises which is not in the west interests, they would likely not egg it on and instead call for restraint. While pressure will be applied on Pakistan, i do not think India will be immune when taking measures such as those exercises. More likely i see the US offering to mediate the situation.



But yeah overall decent scenario, i am quite intrigued as to how you will be able to pull it off on those games and how exactly actions here will be translated into that. Looking forward to it though!