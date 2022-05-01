The Burning South - LIVE Simulation THREAD. Please refrain from trolling or Jingoism.

NEWSFLASH!!===Associated Press - September the 14th , 2026.==
This is a simulation of a theoretical conflict between India & Pakistan being run on two platforms namely COMMAND: Modern Air and Naval Operations and Wargame: Red Dragon.
It will include most if not all of current and future equipment for both sides and involves a complete Land, Air and Naval warfare simulation ranging from the Arabian Sea to the LoC as events unfold.
It is expected to take a week to execute and this thread will showcase both strategic and tactical actions happening including ACMI briefs of air combat and visuals of ground warfare along with results of important engagements.
It was 2 months in the planning and will be run by me including setup and execution... the AI will be controlling all tactics and my role will only be to enter the planning from the sides letting the simulations execute them.
All reports related to the conflict will be posted here. Feel free to comment on the events but any attempt at pointless one liners and troll remarks including but not limited to:
1. Current situation of Pakistan and its impact
2. Useless Emojis
3. Jingoism thinking this is real and you are going to lose money over it.
4. Insulting members
WILL GET YOU THREAD BANNED ASAP.
The Indian military leadership is represented by @Joe Shearer , @surya kiran, @meghdut @CatsDelhi & @Palghat along with other contributing members(and non members)
The Pakistani Military leadership is represented by @Signalian @Desert Fox 1 @JX-1 @farooqbhai007 @Maea along with other contributing members
@PanzerKiel has been advising the teams in building their plans and forces along with acting as referee.
You are free to advise or PM the members for any ideas or request inclusion in any team.
I am tagging most I can remember but apologies if you found that annoying.
With that being said.. WATCH THIS SPACE as its time for PDF to showcase what its members have only always written about.
