The Burning South: India-Pakistan conflict in 2025 - A hypothetical scenario simulated. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM TROLLING OR JINGOISM

Jammu Pathankot Amritsar Moga Bathinda Sirsa Jodhpur Jaisalmer Barmer Ahmedabad Bhuj Pune

Gentlemen,I am compelled by Clio to take you to a very dark period, and beg to be forgiven for that, for the way back to normal times is not known to me.He Who Must Not Be Named, that four-letter word that leads a crazed segment of hominidae, has been re-elected. Convention demands that he retire, but he is anxious to hang on to his modest life-style, his role in world affairs, and to the feeling of power that he relishes.It is the year 2024, and professionals employed to watch what is going on in India have found, in newspaper reports, in social media dominated by shrill bhakts, and in magazine articles and TV programme references, that a substantial civil engineering programme has been initiated in the country. As time passes, certain more details are available. Large military bases are being built, supplementing earlier constructions, at the following locations:It is not clear what they will house, but there is apparently planned to be accommodation for 20,000 to 25,000 families at each location. Particularly large are locations at Pathankot, Moga, Bathinda, Jodhpur and Ahmedabad.