The bullet train project was halted after feasibility study costing about a hundred crore Taka

The bullet train project was halted after a feasibility study costing about a hundred crore Taka.



The Ministry of Railways has now withdrawn from the project after the feasibility study and design of the bullet train announced by the railway authorities four years ago to reach Chittagong from Bangladesh's capital Dhaka in just one hour.



After approving the project in 2017 at a cost of around Tk100 crore, the Ministry of Railways has now decided to complete the ongoing projects including converting the existing single lines to double lines before embarking on this mega project.



Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, however, claimed that the bullet train project was not canceled outright. News BBC Bangla.



"We have completed the feasibility study and design work. It will be extended first from Dhaka to Chittagong and then to Cox's Bazar. But we have to complete some short and medium term projects before embarking on this project," he told BBC Bangla.



The Ministry of Railways is currently working on several special projects including Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, Broad Gauge Rail Line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar-Ramu via Ghundhum, Laksam-Akhaura Broad Gauge Line, Tongi Akhaura Broad Gauge and several single line double lines.



The minister said that the feasibility study and design work of bullet train and line has been done so that there would be no problem in completing these projects and starting work on mega projects like bullet train.



Although Professor Shamsul Haque, a public transport analyst and BUET teacher, says the project was a push-pull project that came through the back door.



"Bullet train is the second stage of electrification. Bangladesh has not started the first stage yet. And if it cannot pay 10/12 trips a day by bullet train, will it be able to save the cost, questions Mr. Haque.



What was in the bullet train plan?



Although the 30-year master plan of the railway department in 2016 did not include the bullet train project, it was discussed in 2016.



At one stage, after initial approval from the government, feasibility study and design work was done at a cost of around Tk 113 crore.



Meanwhile, the video of the design also spread through social media, where it was seen that the construction of some scenic stations was also planned in the project.



Then in 2016, an agreement was reached with a Chinese company which was later canceled.



According to the preliminary plan, the bullet train is to run on a total of 350 km flyover from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar.



A total of five stations are to be set up at Pahartali, Narayanganj, Comilla, Feni and Chittagong which are to be used as multi-modal transit hubs.



Those involved in formulating the detailed design met the minister in January last year. It was then said that it would take a maximum of one hour and fifteen minutes to travel from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar.



Initially, the cost of the project was around Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Although the final cost was to be determined after the design was finalized.



It was then said that a number of countries had expressed interest in high-speed rail projects through electric traction.



Now the distance from Dhaka to Chittagong by railway is 325 kilometers. Now, the train traveling time from Dhaka via Gazipur to Bhairab, Laksam to Chittagong and takes more than 7/8 hours.



The Dhaka-Narayanganj-Comilla-Feni-Chittagong route was fixed for the bullet train. As a result, the railway would be reduced by at least one hundred kilometers.



Why the bullet train project came to a halt



The Railway Minister said that the project is in progress and some other projects have to be completed as pre-preparation so they are not able to do so at present.



However, speaking to officials, the idea was that in the current reality of Bangladesh's railway infrastructure, no one is willing to pay for the bullet train.



A development agency has directly told the ministry that there is no need for this project in Bangladesh at the moment.



"It is almost entirely electric-powered. But Bangladesh has no experience with electric-powered trains. Metrorail will run in Dhaka, but it is not yet finalized. However, he declined to be named.



Professor Shamsul Haque says that Bangladesh is not suitable for the bullet train. In addition, this project has raised many questions from the beginning.



"Sometimes projects come through the back door to take advantage or to sell projects. Maybe the ministry was forced to accept that whether it works or not, we did feasibility study and design work. But it also cost hundreds of crores of rupees," he said.



Railway officials say they are now focusing more on building the Chittagong route from Dhaka to Narayanganj.



This will reduce the current distance from Dhaka to Chittagong by about 100 kms and is expected to reduce the journey time by at least two hours.