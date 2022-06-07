The budget of 6 lakh 78 thousand crore is coming

rainbowrascal
The proposed budget may have an overall deficit of Tk 2,41,793 crore
The budget for the new financial year (2022-23) is 6 lakh 78 thousand crore. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget in the ongoing session of the National Assembly on June 9.
This information was given by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday (June 7).
The budget of the new financial year is about 75 thousand crore more than the budget of the current financial year. The size of the budget for the current financial year was 6 lakh 3 thousand 681 crore. However, in the revised budget, it has been reduced from Tk 10,000 crore to Tk 5,93,500 crore.
The proposed budget may have an overall deficit of Tk 2,41,793 crore. To meet this, a loan of Tk 95,458 crore will be taken from abroad. Besides, a loan of Tk 1,46,335 crore will be taken from internal sources.
The Ministry of Planning has already informed that the amount of Annual Development Program (ADP) for the coming Fiscal Year is Tk. 2 lakh 46 thousand 66 crore.
আসছে ৬ লাখ ৭৮ হাজার কোটি টাকার বাজেট
প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে সামগ্রিক ঘাটতি থাকতে পারে দুই লাখ ৪১ হাজার ৭৯৩ কোটি টাকা
