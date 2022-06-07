What's new

The budget of 6 lakh 78 thousand crore is coming

rainbowrascal

rainbowrascal

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 29, 2022
63
0
102
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
The proposed budget may have an overall deficit of Tk 2,41,793 crore

The budget for the new financial year (2022-23) is 6 lakh 78 thousand crore. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the budget in the ongoing session of the National Assembly on June 9.

This information was given by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday (June 7).


The budget of the new financial year is about 75 thousand crore more than the budget of the current financial year. The size of the budget for the current financial year was 6 lakh 3 thousand 681 crore. However, in the revised budget, it has been reduced from Tk 10,000 crore to Tk 5,93,500 crore.

The proposed budget may have an overall deficit of Tk 2,41,793 crore. To meet this, a loan of Tk 95,458 crore will be taken from abroad. Besides, a loan of Tk 1,46,335 crore will be taken from internal sources.

The Ministry of Planning has already informed that the amount of Annual Development Program (ADP) for the coming Fiscal Year is Tk. 2 lakh 46 thousand 66 crore.

bangla.dhakatribune.com

আসছে ৬ লাখ ৭৮ হাজার কোটি টাকার বাজেট

প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে সামগ্রিক ঘাটতি থাকতে পারে দুই লাখ ৪১ হাজার ৭৯৩ কোটি টাকা
bangla.dhakatribune.com bangla.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
How much per capita debt does Bangladesh have?
Replies
0
Views
174
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
Development budget downsized with cuts in foreign funds
Replies
0
Views
223
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh asked to bear half the cost of India-funded road project for improving connectivity with the landlocked eastern states
Replies
9
Views
637
Bilal9
Bilal9
rainbowrascal
  • Article
NBR wants to come out of tax exemptions
Replies
2
Views
245
Destranator
D
B
Bangladesh government may cut development budget by 8.0pc
Replies
0
Views
227
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom