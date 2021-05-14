The Border Dispute Between China and India: An Uncompromising Standoff

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 31
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The author, Muhammad Hamza Tanvir, discusses the escalating border conflicts between India and China.
Alongside highlighting the history of the conflict, he showcases how the Indian media has reported new confrontations between India and China over the area of Arunachal Pradesh, and how this is heightening tensions between the two countries again.
To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk
Alongside highlighting the history of the conflict, he showcases how the Indian media has reported new confrontations between India and China over the area of Arunachal Pradesh, and how this is heightening tensions between the two countries again.
To read the complete article, visit: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk