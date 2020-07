Navy Officials Fear USS Bonhomme Richard Fire Has Damaged It Beyond Repair

Amphibious assault ship one of the few in U.S. fleet that can launch F-35 operations

The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire while docked at a naval base in San Diego.

PHOTO: CHRISTINA ROSS/U.S. NAVY/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGESByUpdated July 13, 2020 8:08 pmWASHINGTON—The fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard showed no sign of abating Monday, raising fears that one of the few U.S. Navy ships that can operate like a mini aircraft carrier is damaged beyond repair.The Navy is "doing everything we can do" to save the ship, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of the Navy's Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said at a press conference in San Diego on Monday, a day after the fire broke out. But he said the vessel's mast had collapsed and that there was "burn damage all the way through the skin of the ship."Navy officials said it could be days before the fire is contained, and pictures and video Monday captured plumes of smoke billowing from the ship into San Diego's sunny skies. Some local officials encouraged residents to stay inside , amid fears about the effect of the fire on air quality around the San Diego area. The ship, named for the French translation of Benjamin Franklin's nom de plume "Poor Richard," is among a handful of amphibious assault ships reconfigured to enable the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to take off from its deck. That capability allows it to be used for offensive air operations. It conducted its first missions with F-35s aboard in 2018.Fire Breaks Out on Naval Ship in San DiegoSeveral sailors were being treated for a variety of injuries after a fire broke out on a ship at the U.S. Naval base in San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire Department. Photo: KSWBThe ship was docked at a naval base in San Diego undergoing maintenance when the fire was discovered Sunday around 8:30 a.m. PDT after sailors reported hearing an explosion. There was no work under way at the site of the fire's origin, which was a staging area for supplies like drywall, scaffolding and rags, Adm. Sobeck said Monday. That area also held equipment used by Marines who serve on the ship.More than 400 sailors, along with federal firefighters, have been combating the blaze from aboard the ship and from the air. In all, 34 sailors and 23 civilians had been injured by the fire, many for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, Navy officials said. By Monday evening, none remained in the hospital. The ship is designed to carry as many as 1,000 sailors and Marines, but because it was docked, only 160 sailors were aboard when the blaze started.Adm. Sobeck said Monday there was no ordnance aboard the ship and that the fire hadn't reached the ship's fuel supply.But on Monday, one Navy official said that while they still have yet to assess the extent of the damage,Navy officials said it would take months at a minimum to repair, and some said they were worried the ship couldn't be saved at all.