The bombs rain down as I visit the Idlib frontlines, and witness the atrocities committed against civilians by NATO-backed terror

The most important headline of this article :



Turkey is embedded in Idlib to support Al Qaeda and target Syrian civilians



The question is, why is Turkey doing this to Syrian civilians and also what is its relation to the Syrian refugees taken to hostage by Turkish government?



People remember well, whenever Turkey got issues with its barbaric NATO allies in the middle east, its leadership threatened EU with refugee flood. We can call it millions of humans weaponized to score points from Europe. Turkey is using Muslims as a point scoring tool to say the least.



This millions of weaponized masses of Syrian refugees could act like a double edged sword against Syria as well. Turkey is also recruiting terrorists from among the brainwashed youth of these refugees and sends them to frontlines in Syria to fight the NATO backed war on Syrians. This endless savagery of Turkish government is coordinated or better to say led by NATO terrorists causes human catastrophe in Syria.