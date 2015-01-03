What's new

The bombing of Hiroshima: A necesary measure or a racist war crime?

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Fawadqasim1 ATOMIC BOMBING OF HIROSHIMA AND NAGASAKI Military Photos & Multimedia 11
senheiser 56% of Americans still believe Hiroshima bombing was justified – poll China & Far East 4
Hindustani78 PM Modi pays homage to all those who lost their lives in Hiroshima bombings, during the World War-II China & Far East 14
F 70 year anniversary of a horrible incident: Hiroshima bombing China & Far East 4
ChineseTiger1986 56% of Americans still believe Hiroshima bombing was justified – poll China & Far East 141
BHAN85 70th Anniversary of Hiroshima bombing World Affairs 7
Cossack25A1 Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 70 years after the bomb. China & Far East 18
H Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki Was Unjustified – US Experts Americas 1
sicsheep Chinese Diplomat: Hiroshima and Nagasaki Were Bombed for a Reason China & Far East 5
Lord ZeN Why U.S Droped Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki Military History & Tactics 33

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top