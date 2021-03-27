The bodies of the family who were murdered by the Greek terrorist organization EOKAB were buried 47 years later

My dear friends, would you present an Al-Fatiha to your Muslim brothers and sisters who have slept in a blind pit for 47 years and whose funeral prayers can only be performed today?The funerals of 5 Turkish Cypriots from the same family who were martyred in the massacres in Muratağa Sandallar by the Greek terrorist organization EOKAB in Cyprus in 1974 and identified through DNA tests 47 years later were buried.A funeral ceremony was held for 5 Turkish Cypriots who were martyred in the Muratağa Sandallar massacre carried out by the EOKAB terrorist organization in 1974 in Cyprus. Five people, who were identified through DNA tests and found during excavations carried out by the Committee of Persons for Disappearances in Muratağa village, were buried at a state ceremony. Emine Akansoy, Sezin Akansoy, Mustafa Akansoy, Erbay Akansoy and Sibel Akansoy were identified as martyrs in the massacre by Greeks in Muratağa.Four Brothers and Mother Were MurderedHüseyin Akansoy, who lost his mother and four siblings in the massacre, thanked the Missing Persons Committee for their work in his speech before the burial. Hüseyin Akansoy had emotional moments when he said goodbye to his mother and siblings after 47 years. After Akansoy's speech, funeral prayers were performed separately for the martyrs and burials were made, prayers were read for the martyrs.THE MASSACRE IN MURATAĞA, SANDALS AND ATLILARIn Cyprus, on August 14, 1974, a group of Greek soldiers and Greek fanatics from neighboring villages attacked 3 Turkish villages named Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlılar, gathered 126 Turkish Cypriots in the village square and killed the rest by putting the rest in vehicles and burying them in the massacre pit. The youngest of those who were martyred here are 16-day-old Selden Ali Faik, and the oldest is 95-year-old Hüseyin Osman, most of them women and children. The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus is working to remove the bodies of persons listed as missing in 1963-1974, to identify them and return them to their relatives.It's been almost 50 years. Why does the EU / USA did nothing against child killers? On the contrary, they rewarded them for the cruelty and mass murder they committed. This is Turks' biggest problem, that constantly wants to forget the past and the tendency of look forward as nothing happened before.