The Board of Investment (BoI) to create $50b FDI opportunities by 2023.

BoI to create $50b FDI opportunities by 2023.
The Board of Investment (BoI) is actively pursuing strategies to create opportunities for $50 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country by 2023 under its new investment plan.
Investment opportunities would be created in different sectors including textile, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), agriculture, agro-industry, automobile, logistics and sports.
Chinese companies have brought $260 million of investment in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) within the steel sector to enhance the productivity and growth in the local industrial sector.
To achieve this BOI has appointed eight honorary investment counselors in different potential regions of China.
BOI has appointed people from business class and other related experiences. This will play an essential role to update the Chinese business fraternity about potential Joint Ventures (JVs), other investment opportunities, and the rewarding incentives offered to foreign investors in Pakistan.
Pakistan acquired the $3 billion FDI in the previous FY year 2020-21 and the government was committed to bringing more foreign investment in the potential sector in 2021-22. So the board of investment is introducing new polices to achieve this goal and bring more FDI to Pakistan.
Source: Express Tribune
