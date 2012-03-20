“The Bitter Truth about Our Friendship” US-Pakistan Relations during Democracy & Dictatorship

“The Bitter Truth about Our Friendship”
By: The Eagle
US-Pakistan Relations during Democracy & Dictatorship and The F-16s Dilemma
As of now a days the subject has become more interesting in our community, here are the few lines that I am sharing with all the members in contexts of happenings as well as the current scenarios.
The below findings are based upon my observations in view of contexts occurred during past till today in US-Pak relations. The post hereby is shared only in the interest of readers that may look at the subject as per my view and observations. It is requested that, I merely tried to give an overview based upon prominent events though details can be searched and found on different forums of internet as well but no disrespect or conspiracy is intended in below lines. The readers may have different opinion yet no harsh criticism is intended but the mere picture is drawn in simple words regarding subject based upon history and my findings for the ease of member and the same may not be treated as exact definition of events but an overview.
Prefiguring the doctrine of non-alignment, the Quaid-i-Azam, in his broadcast talk to the people of the USA in February 1948 said:
”Our foreign policy is one of the friendliness and goodwill towards all the nation of the world. We do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation. We believe in the principle of honesty and fair-play in national and international dealings, and are prepared to make our contribution to the promotion of peace and prosperity among the nations of the world. Pakistan will never be found lacking in extending its material and moral support to the oppressed and suppressed peoples of the world and in upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter.”
Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistan's Foreign Policy
Overview based upon democracy and Dictatorships Eras
As we all know that the spring of US-Pakistan relation is about entering the autumn by its weather. These two countries became friends since 1947 right after 2 months of independence and established relations. Since 1947 to 1958 during democracy era in Pakistan, both countries have been working together on many things and Pakistan sought help as well though balance of relations was attempted with USSR but failed and the details will discussed herein below. In the same Era Pakistan become part of CENTO and SEATO organizations. Since from 1958 to 71, during dictatorship era, Pakistan was still the favorite and Ayub Khan was praised like Blue Eyed guy by DC. Then again during 1971 to 1977, Pakistan and US were in the same camp but going through turbulence in relations due to the leftwing and communism approach of Bhutto. Then after, till 1988 these relations and ties become stronger of the history. After 1988, till 911, Pakistan & US were still in same camp but relations were changed a different from past though many embargoes were imposed as Pakistan become N Power. After 9/11 during Dictatorship Era, US-Pakistan became closer once again despite sanctions and hurdles in relations in recent past yet Pakistan becomes an ally of US namely non-NATO ally in US war against terrorism. From Zardari to current Nawaz Sharif’s democratic Era of democracy, these relationships were questioned on many occasions as usual based upon history yet faced many hurdles and distance. It is intended here in above only describe that our Friend US remains always as Friend in both the democratic and Dictatorship regimes despite acting as condemning against dictatorship.
“The friend in need is a friend indeed.”
US-Pakistan Relationships Era wise.
The first political Era, 1947 to 1958
Since 1947 till 1958, during the Era Pakistan remained in US camp. Despite of Liquat Ali Khan’s attempt to establish strong ties with USSR and US-West all, the same was highly doubted by US just because they were having eyes on USSR for their cold war. Due to the geographical superiority, Pakistan was much needed for US since start just to counter the USSR subject first. The friendship in our term was all like brotherly and supporting each other in needed times as much as possible though Pakistan was a growing nation hence needed the relations with the then advanced nations. On One hand Pakistan was fulfilling her promise with US being a friend yet never understood the diplomacy of DC. Even while Liaquat Ali Khan tried to establish the relations with both USSR & US, the attempt failed as Liaquat Ali Khan was invited to DC and that was the time when USSR silently joined the anti-Pakistan rivals in region though was not hard to do so that there was a good choice for USSR as India. Pakistan became part of CENTO and SEATO organizations in context of anti-USSR campaign during cold war. Defence ties between US-Pakistan strengthen immediately after this visit even in coming years Pakistan military personnel and officers were trained by US in various subjects. Pakistan lost the USSR relations but remained close to China. The same friend even in start did not help resolve issue of Kashmir. During the same era, Pakistan was being used to spy US by leasing Peshawar Air Station for intelligence gathering against USSR. The Pakistan as an ally with US was an attempt as start of cold war firstly to counter the spread of communism. I strongly believe that the same friend helped & promulgated by back doors, Iskandar Mirza to declare Marshal Law though Pakistan sustained another injury. It is no doubt that China has been friend since start though was not herself established with economy but has been favoring us time to time. So also Pakistan efforts for US-China can be seen as visit of the then US president Regan to China yet it is another story so I wouldn’t go into detail here.
The First Dictatorship Era, 1958 to 1971
Despite claims of US against dictatorship, it is worth mentioning here that Gen. Ayub, the then dictator of Pakistan was most favorite to US and was loved. This is the era where Pakistan was to be used as bait under the umbrella of friendship due to the Pro-American dictator Ayub Khan. The same friend US promulgated the then dictator Ayub Khan and convinced to not to join Indo-Sino war against the help resolve the issue of Kashmir which was also offered by China but alas the love of so called friendship. During the same dictatorship era, US supported Pakistan but not as friendly but due the need of Pakistan during Cold War and for the same reason Spy Planes use to fly from Pakistan soil after permission of the then dictator. Believing the same ideology of US, Ayub Khan forcibly tried to introduce feudal system under presidential control rather than democracy. Ayub Khan launched Operation Gibraltar which was not much succeeded but in the end he has to step down of his powers to Yahya Khan. Due to the same war Pakistan sustained major damage in economy so also the same friend did not show-up and it was foolish at the end of Pakistan to totally believe in US Though Pakistan was using the military gadgets of US. US never gave any weapon to Pakistan which may ever be used against India. It was planned from the day one to pursue the dream of anti-USSR all alone. Whatever, was given by US to Pakistan in subject of weapons since the day first, it has been in practice to attach strings and we never learnt. Rather to understand the formula and intention behind US friendship with Pakistan, we have been sitting in their camp always just because of the praised postures of US towards Pakistan. Indeed the US has been supporting Pakistan with aids which itself was a damaging act rather to support Pakistan to become self reliance but kept it this way to being addict of aids and never stand on foot. Even being disappointed and stop of economic aid, Pakistan did not realize the situation and again pursued the dream of US-Pakistan relations which should have been balanced rather tilted from one end only. Pakistan lost a major part of Army as surrendered in Bengal due to the utter incompetence of the then General Yahya. US fleet arrived when nothing was left but just mourning. India was fully backed by USSR and to save the face as well as to show the power in grudge towards USSR, the US fleet was sent not to back Pakistan to fight the war against India but for her own benefits under the cold war though the US fleet was thwarted by USSR. USSR fully supported the India for the same reason that Pakistan has been foolishly taking side since start rather understanding the necessity and results yet was sanctioned with embargoes. The believing on such friend resultantly caused us the surrender and withdrawal of troops. Pakistan was attacked by India backed by USSR but our so called friend did not show up again and miserably things turned into non-favored and unexpected damages even Pakistan being an ally of US against USSR which itself was a grave mistake by our leaders since the day one. Pakistan lost East side due to the self ego of our own so called democratic communism lover Bhutto as well rather to accept the ground realities. India took advantage of situation, lobbied the best and in pursuance of her dream of no Pakistan, done the best that she can do yet we lost East Pakistan. However, this era helped us getting closer to China with trust so also ended with a progress towards Democracy.
1971 to 1977, the Democratic Era.
Bhutto being president from 1971 to 1974 then become PM in 1974 and Pakistan started her journey on the way of democracy. The Bhutto’s left wing love was the biggest reason that US did not support in that time. However, Bhutto tried to balance the relations and gave an attempt to establish the bridge between USSR & Pakistan. The same system that US never wanted to enter into Pakistan, the Communism was loved by Bhutto so far the same was highly opposed yet become the reason to fail the attempt of Bhutto for maintaining the balance of relations between US-Pakistan. US president Nixon was Bhutto’s close friend so Pakistan enjoyed those moments. But thereafter, in presidency of Carter, embargoes tightened against Pakistan just because of Bhutto’s tilt towards left wing cum communism love. Being upset due to the same reason, it was also doubted in US that Pakistan has been lost as an ally during cold war against USSR. Such love of Bhutto for communism which invited USSR to gain access to the warm waters that she lacks become more firm in the DC as an upset moment. Pakistan was only loved due to its regional importance but never as a friend. US never intend to be true friend but it was always about benefits for them before, during and after cold war. Bhutto being strongly opposed by Carter, played his best card and pushed US back to defensive position while talking about Indian N program as well as expressed the observations of Pakistan that the assurance of US is not enough which may push these countries for atomic gain though era of Bhutto itself become a cold war between US-Pakistan. Pakistan started to obtain N devices just because of the N race and approach by India. Even US threatened the Pakistan to stop the N research otherwise would become an example, never attempted to stop India for starting the race in the region. The same cold war resultantly, declared Bhutto as corrupt, though there were other reasons truly to be declared as corrupted. Except bringing the N devices and helping Pakistan to pursue the dream of balance against India, there are a lot of more things that this era and Bhutto itself caused us the damage starting from lost of East Pakistan to the sabotaged society merely in love to adopt communism.
1977 to 1988, the dictatorship again
Zia took over the government and Bhutto was hanged on account of murder, beside that treason and many more. I will here highlight that while Bhutto sought help even from Muslim countries, the same Muslim countries being pro-US since long disappointed the Bhutto as well. However, Muslim countries being Pro-US is different story. This Era of Pakistan was again as under dictatorship of Zia as was indeed evidently loved by US despite vows the slogans for democracy. It can be seen since the first dictatorship era till today, that US only opposed the dictatorship as a requirement in front of world but always enjoyed the regime because US was never concerned about our growth or stability but was in dire need of a bait, the land and access from warm waters during cold war. Zia followed the same footsteps of Ayub Khan by loving the feudal class and presidential orders alike our friend US. During the cold war era and before that whenever it was needed by US, Pakistan was praised as friend and fooled to remain in US camp. It is necessary to mention here that Pakistan was necessarily being friend to US since the 1947 and thereafter but was never for the growth of this nation. The history is full of US nature towards the definition of friendship. It wouldn’t the wrong here to say that US always applied the Friends with Benefits formula though in real world it is the true thing but taking the benefits and leaving the losses to other friend is totally injustice. However, it was also the wrong doing at end of Pakistan and our leadership that in love of being friend with US and promises those never filled, all were blind folded rather looking at the real situation around and to act upon real-time behaviors. In 1979, as USSR crossed the border in Afghanistan, these both countries came closer than before as it was the time of active war following the cold war era. Here comes the 80’s when Pakistan went for F-16s being US ally as well keeping in view the cold war era friendship. The same congress in presidency of Carter stalled the deal fearing Pakistan is in pursuing of N weapon. The so called friend sooner offered the aid which Zia called as peanuts. After change of presidency in US, both the countries signed the defence deal worth billion $ and during the same Era Pakistan supplied with 40 F-16s in the name of peace gate which was nothing but US war to be fought by Pakistan in the name of aid and Falcons in Afghanistan. All the times, whenever Pakistan was aided, sanctioned, deal frozen or never show up to back, Pakistan never understands the partial diplomacy. After all these years and deals, it was always about to fight their war and ultimately the time came when Pakistan was pushed to deal with USSR in Afghanistan yet gifted with Afghan refugees to handle which indeed became a pawn for anti-Pakistan elements. The US since start always supported the dictatorship only to achieve her own goals. Finally the Fighting Falcons were approved but only when US was assured that indeed this country will be sacrificed for the wish of our Friend. The dictatorship came into an end though was still needed in Afghanistan but US had eye on other things. Despite being Pakistan as ally, every embargo was placed against us.
1988 to 1999, The Democratic Era
Benazir Bhutto won the election and welcomed by US. Then sooner the NS came into power as BB government was thrown out by the President. NS was not heard on the issue to Afghanistan but in return asked to withdraw the N program. During the start of this Era US openly favored India and did not redress the grievances of Pakistan subject to N race though complaints were made but all in vain. Pakistan was pushed to the brink of destruction once again as at one side there was fight in Afghanistan due to US & USSR enmity and results of cold war and on other side it was India being petted by US pursuing the N program. Internally Pakistan was not left to stabilize as well as our own traitors were almost done doing their job. Many governments changed during this era of democracy but we did not gained much though the Afghan war came to and end but in regretting way. Pakistan highlighted the Indian N program many times since Bhutto to this era even before N test but there was no such reply but cold shoulders even by the so called friend. Embargo was already placed upon Pakistan and many other crises were circling that India being puppet of US attempted N test and being under such pressure and felt insecure, no choice left but Pakistan followed and showed her power. It is also necessary to mention here that Israel planned to attack Pakistani Atomic Assets with the backing of same friend US and our rival India however, it has been noticed that Pakistan scrambled the same Falcons of US and threatened Israel and India clearly in account of self defence. On the basis of same, our friend US become more assure of Pakistan stance while in security of motherland based upon ability of her own machine, become more hesitant and strict with policy that the same may never be used against India. The Era was full of embargoes and conspiracies against Pakistan. Pakistan even evaluated other air crafts/platforms to opt but still our friend US silently opposed due to US components. Even it was heard that BB leaked many information regarding Pakistan support in Kashmir as well NS stance in near future towards US. During the time, though the same fighting falcons were useless evidently in Kargil. NS being business lover and incompetent in administration of governance never understand the clever acts of US and remained unaware of history. Rather to learn from history, still these leaders tried to make happy of US and bag the much favors but throughout the whole era, nothing specially was done by this Friend even pushed us in US war and left alone in jeopardy while kept her eye on future and petted the proxies in Pakistan after Afghan War.
After 1999, The dictatorship
After declaring the NS a conspirator and accused of high jacking, Mushy took over and sit in Power. Apparently US opposed the dictatorship but did not attempt much as it was evident in history that US has no interest whether it is democracy or dictatorship. The same so called friendship proven again as selfish based upon all those turbulence in US-Pak relations from 1988 till 9/11. This time rather being calling friend, the true face of fake friend showed up and threaten the country to Stone Age. With weaken economy, having no chance to stand against the biased friend, and lake of relations with other powers in past, decision was made to support indeed. Once again, this soil of Pakistan was used but only for the purpose of great US. Again Pakistan was pushed into war by US and as strengthening of ties Pakistan was named as major non-NATO ally. Again in the name of so called aid, Pakistan was hired to clean their mess the same mess that US created in 1980’s after the cold war by believing and pursuing the same dream since our 47. All just was needed to connect these strings alas our leaders never gave it a thought. In the name of War on Terror and for our participation, only the few previous loans were forgiven yet never estimated that we have lost much more. Again to calm the situation, 14 more falcons out of 1990’s embargoed order were delivered based upon renewed ties after 9/11. It is pertinent to mention here that these F-16s have played a major role in US-Pakistan relations after active Cold War though these 14 were out of 24 which were stopped in 1990 in the name of embargo by the same so called friend the US and the some were called as FOC in 2010 but no one even bothered to address. So also, during the same era, it came into knowledge that some MLUed Falcons and new ones were installed with some sort of devices or remote command to be called kill switch in short. These devices were installed almost on every falcon around world but I am sure there was exception for Israel by our Friend. So the same upgraded and new Falcons were useless until & unless our friend would have authorized in case of any threat to Pakistan which surely doesn’t include India in US books. More order of F-16s was placed for total 18 in number as desired by US friend after 9/11 as a melt down in tension between US & Pak. The Mushy’s Era was another glitch in our growth as over all except strong ties with China as well can bee seen as JFT. Many adversaries occurred and Mushy has to leave the office after election yet Pakistan was again pushed into the camp of US despite all those happenings. There was no such planning to deal with future threats. US openly supporting the proxies in Pakistan and in the same time the same proxies were marching forwarding in other countries. US always showed her concern in occurrence of proxies in this region but never missed a chance to blame Pakistan.
The so called Democratic Zardari Era
This Era is very recent so I wouldn’t attempt to remind our readers about many things though people still do remember. This optimistic and strong by hopes and wills, nation was pushed to every pathetic corner during this era. The disease of Corruption grown at full length and almost every security of this country was compromised. The economy was fully pulled down in the fashion that we did not need an enemy to do so. Yet again our people did not learn the lesson from past but in love of corrupted democracy injected by US into our minds, we again made mistakes. Empowered the most corrupted which ultimately feed every internal enemy to grow being a threat. The most incompetent and corrupted came into power, yet US played the best by use of these low approached and corrupt minded. The Abbotabad happening cannot be forget while drawing this picture where OBL was allegedly executed by US Special Forces while our leadership in all offices was asleep. Few statements were made to save the face yet our friend US almost demonized Pakistan and our Military though the negligence at our part cannot be ignored as well. The same friend once again stabbed us by attack in Salala Pakistan Post and proved to be the bully as US was since start. Again statements were made and the same attack was called as friendly fire though this attack was only to create a gap road for entry of intruders into Pakistan. In the same era, once again US-Pak relations were feared to be left to the smiles only but no progress despite of loans those were looted. The then democratic government remained busy while looting the country even nothing was left in treasury or it was the aid. Out of the order for 18 F-16s in 2006, only 4 in numbers were delivered in 2010 but still were only marked as tool to be used in war against terror only. To maintain influence in Pakistan and remain to be remembered in community, this delivery of 4 was tried to be advertised US as super friend. However the same era is full of corruption and terrorism in Pakistan. This was the era that US needed to destabilize and to do the maximum damage by proxies so also with the help of India through Afghanistan.
The current Democratic Nawaz Sharif (NS) Era.
Election held, NS promised the nation once again by posturing as ray of light in darkness yet people believed and NS reached the seat. We all know that firstly, it was all about excuse for the promises made before election. Being businessman by nature, NS and company did not miss any chance to settle their own businesses and assets to gain much profit. Each & every office of the government was used to defend their government only just to save the face but in political fashion. More loans adopted, fake figures shown and promised the peace yet nothing was happening. The current COAS took the responsibility though it was assumed to be soon as marshal law but NO. General Rahil Sharif proved much more than expected and delivered above promised. COAS strengthen the security of country which was all necessary for growth of economy. From Karachi to NW, the shape started to be changed. US was not happy at all because of this but couldn’t express due to the bond of so called friendship. Still through many other ways, it was attempted to push Pakistan into more adventures in the name of war on terror yet COAS very smartly took over the driving seat and help drove the government off this. NS is fully promised to his & family business. The gifts of Saris and Mangos can be evident in this Era especially to the person which was famous as Butcher of Gujrat for his killings of Muslims. Internally NS settled the family business in India so also was not the man with guts to stand for balanced relations in both East & West. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that COAS help boost the moral of Military as well as the Nation. To show it as a good will gesture so also to bow again towards US, the same politics by our political leadership but under the name of F-16s still continued yet resulted in stall lastly.
The F-16s, Responsibilities of our Leadership,
Conclusions, The Overview (Observations & Findings)
After above all observations in short based upon ties of US-Pak during democratic and Dictatorship Eras, I intend to give an overall look which is as follows.
Indeed the friendship of US-Pak is not new or to be called never trusted but at our end only. Since 1947 till today, Pakistani leadership always trusted the US most which not just our today’s community but the then patriots have been regretting. The dilemma of this trust is mentioned as above but in short just not to linger on and loss of concept.
On Pakistan side it was started as to be Friend with 1st world country to stabilize and to be recognized as optimistic. On other hand, no one knew what lies in hearts of US think tanks. Friendship started in the name of support and growth of Pakistan but the plans were about the situation ahead that our leadership lack to seek. US intention was totally about USSR. It was the best choice for US to use Pakistan firstly by approach in region and secondly leave it to jeopardy being Islamic republic so serves the best to undone this nation as well. Pakistani leadership trusted the US blindly calling it a blessing even. The same friend promulgated the nation and establishment really well since start. The greedy people in thirst to gain power fell for US being unfaithful. It has been a dilemma that our leadership never trusted into self reliance previously throughout history. It was always about aids and support depending upon the Friendship relation yet on other hand US was playing it as an art of strategy.
Pakistan surely was used for US own benefits. Look at two wars, though most claims that it wasn’t the right choice by two early born nations but still Pakistan was not supported by so called friend US because it was not serving her purpose. US kept an eye on this region and Pakistan only to console the USSR and sooner the China. US was playing both cards the India and Pakistan really well but we blind folded never seen this coming. Firstly our fooled leadership and US, by conspiracy of friendship pushed Pakistan towards US camp though we lost the Eastern relations especially the USSR the then most power. If we look at history of ruling in Pakistan, it reveals that US never supported the democracy nor intend to oppose the dictatorship yet loved to play whatever suited her goals and in the same contexts the dictatorships of Ayub Khan & later Zia’s were fruits of our friend US influence in the minds of leadership. By connecting these events, it will be clear to see that actually Pakistan never attained the consistent stabilization but temporarily being a friend and an ally of US. It was the need since start that we should have maintained the balanced relations with US, East and all alas our fool leadership, following their ego of power did not strive for self reliance from foundation. Seeking help is not opposed nor condemned at all but what really matters, becoming addictive of aid and never try for self reliance which results in dependent country not the independent that we dreamed.
The leadership in love to remain in power and fooling the people of growing Pakistan gave more chances to this fake friend to achieve her goals and played like puppet. A dictator which lost his senses in love of DC couldn’t come up with decisions to push this country towards self reliance yet the wine lover sabotaged the foundation. A left wing lover political leader, dreaming for communism and diseased of self ego caused us a cut of arm in East Pakistan. Another dictator claim to bring prosperity to Pakistan yet pushed us into the war of someone else and the rest of democracy and dictatorship have been tasting the fruits either were filthy, sour or sweet.
During all these events and Eras, this friend enjoyed the most and pushed everything into situation to make it sure of achievements of US goals. Since start the friendship was in the name of Aid for growth of Pakistan. Later then become and turned into stronger Pakistan to defend thing. Then it was about to play our part to become wealthy and stable and sooner it was shown that that is what exactly US counted us as Friend since 1947 so now clean the mess and deal with until the Pakistan is undone though was a dream.
It is prominent to observe that since the start, in first phase of this so called friendship Pakistan Government and Bureaucracy was promulgated very cleverly and as planned. Chasing the dream of no USSR, the US executed well and realized the weaknesses of Pakistan. Made us to believe that we cannot live in this world without US then injected us with the Friendship cure for everything so our leadership become addictive and blinded yet can’t see around to maintain the relations with others as well. Seeing the fruits of this friendship since 1947, the US & Pakistan becomes more close. Pakistan become more as friend with US during cold war era and as per joining of the anti-USSR campaign back in 1954-55 that Pakistan become part of CENTO and SEATO organizations. Even Bhutto tried to maintain the balance of relations as thought to talk with USSR while understanding the situation a little, punished sooner. Keeping in view the 1965 and 1971, sanctioned with embargoes, being aggrieved Pakistan turned towards other countries to establish new bridges of relations yet never succeeded due to corrupt system of self reliance and democracy. Our incompetent leadership fell for US as usual and went into full war indirectly in Afghanistan.
It is interesting here that while looking only at the history of war, it reveals that firstly Pakistan was praised as growing nation and the ego of our leadership as well as the short sighting, Pakistan faced the Wars in 1965 & 1971 but there was no such support as promised however only the fleet arrived when the maximum damage was done yet to save her own face. During these wars it become visible to Pakistan as well as promulgated that USSR fully supported to India though the joining of rivals of Pakistan by USSR was the part of equation which cannot be ignored as Pakistan fully fell for US since start. It is also much visible to all of us that since 1947 till now we can’t be defined as stabilized economy only just because of relying on only single Friend the US indeed. Though China stood side by side of Pakistan during crucial times so also supported as much as needed or can be but couldn’t be head par with US by wealth and power in those times as per Pakistan. The time came that US wanted to check the fruits of this friendship and offered more by aid including F-16s to Pakistan and expressed her concern to go in Afghanistan while promulgating the same hat for USSR based upon USSR help to India in previous wars.
Pakistan was also plagued with Afghan refugees and thousands of them were injected in this country and the same became useful for our Friend and arch rival as well. I would say that these refugees were the worst ever gifts by our Friend US because later the same refugees found involved in terrorist activities and other crimes. If we go through the events in this context then it will be revealed that our friend almost damaged us with alone this cancer as well by not only supporting for inside terrorism so also by damaging the society with increase of crimes.
In connection of events, it is visible that firstly Pakistan was pulled away from the then regional power by misguiding and promulgated the leadership about our strength in war then injected the hate against USSR for her support and in the last; to have fruits used the same conspiracy and hate of USSR to push us into Afghanistan. F-16s become a new symbol of our diplomatic ties with US as well as our friendly relations though previous phase of friendship of DC was reached to its limit successfully. Beside other aid and support, the F-16s were very well advertised in Pakistan to gain favor in public sector for US. It was cheered and applauded in Pakistani community and yet again US-Pakistan relations strengthen. It is also worth mentioning here that whatever weapons or machines were given to Pakistan, were never intend to be used against India at all but only in the case of USSR since start. Pakistan was granted with minimum military support which could be used during cold war against USSR. Sooner advanced weapons were sold in the name of peace to get use to of and then advance machinery arrived as F-16s as well to deal with USSR. US has been offering F-16s only time to time whenever Pakistan felt or grieved of less support by US for military. These Falcons were delivered to Pakistan to use only against USSR in Afghanistan yet our incompetent leaders told this nation that our friend has helped us secure our country and tried to make us believe it while forgetting the past unfilled promises during wars. These corrupt minded leaders never drawn the true picture of these deliveries of F-16s which were indeed useless against India in case of any intrusion by our arch rival. The people once again fooled and praised those F-16s of US as the sign of friendship yet never understand the true story.
It is necessary to share here that after serving of purpose step by step, Pakistan was embargoed with sanctions time to time by the same friend US but unfortunately our leadership couldn’t see it coming nor realized the situation but I think were told behind the doors. India tested the N bomb at last despite of concerns being expressed by Pakistan to US previously but in vain. On the same time when Pakistan tested the N bomb it was like doomed by US sanctions only to be realized by the nation as mistake but our optimistic people as usual did not mourned these sanctions but decided to move further. Even after the 9/11, the same F-16s become the situation calm thing that Pakistanis were told to believe once again yet the country was pushed into another war in the name of terrorism this time. Pakistan was fooled by this co called friend US once again and we were believed to assume ourselves as major non-NATO ally. The war on terrorism was based and in result of the same conspiracy which was executed against USSR. In past there were wars between Iraq and Iran, Gulf, Iraq & Kuwait but none of our leadership ever realized the true intention of US & West in these regions yet never thought the gravity of maintained relations and lets build trusted bridges with other countries. Again F-16s were delivered but were in the context of same agreements signed during USSR Afghan invasion and embargoed time to time. If these F-16s were really meant for our security against any intrusion then I am sure shouldn’t be ever stringed with kill switch things/remote command or with limitations of codes to fly mission for specific period for use but it was never revealed to this nation so the true face of fake Friendship may not be described.
It is also necessary here to mention that such conspiracy was not that easy to execute into Pakistan but interestingly the door of stability helping democracy by bureaucracy was used. Since the start, the offices of bureaucracy were promulgated and injected with corruption and power. These bureaucrats believingly the only power, misused their capabilities only to remain praised and to prove as patriots but never understood the intention behind all that support by US. The mind of bureaucracy was corrupted in the name of patriotism and nationalism which resultantly found supporting the corrupt system in favor of our friend US.
The time, our friend got what needed since 1947 and we helped him successful against USSR, invading Afghanistan, Pakistan was left in misery. Our incompetent leaders still ignored the same proxy threat in future called Taliban. The same proxy successfully used by our friend again to achieve the remaining task as unstable Pakistan. In short, OBL could be executed on many occasions in Afghanistan but left to flee towards Pakistan. Our corrupted leadership favored by US was asleep did not know it coming and caused us embarrassment in front of Int’l community. Int’l powers were told to not believe Pakistan in war of terrorism, the same war that we participated on oath in 80s. In the same times, when Pakistan was the main target of suicide attacks and terrorism, the same terrorism which was born in the laps of Our Friend US firstly in Afghanistan. The same situation turned very smartly against us by our same friend. Yet again the history was revised and our friend stabbed in our back by not showing where it was needed. We need to remember the attack on Salala Post while our friend helped his proxies to enter into Pakistan and recent called this attack an incident and a friendly fire. The friendly fire in which once again the only Pakistan lost many lives and so also sovereignty was compromised.
It is also pertinent to mention here that after the independence, whenever Pakistan was needed to be so called ally, the Islamic card was used successfully. We all know that it was declared as Jihad for going into Afghanistan against USSR. Islam was praised fully and people were thought about importance of Jihad. Sooner the Islam become headache to our Friend US and started to call it extremism with the help of our internal fascists. It is not to forget that we are Islamic Republic of Pakistan indeed but our incompetent leaders merely in love of our friend US tried to use it firstly as beneficial then as criticism though it was the only solution to not to fell into trap. If our leadership would have practiced the norms of Islam and Sunnah then today’s picture would have been totally different. The friendly Pakistan could have been grown on the foundation of Islam as well. Once the praised religion by US the Islam was used to counter USSR then become extremism and reason for invasion of Afghanistan and to prove un-stabilized Pakistan.
US has been lobbying the internal bureaucracy of Pakistan to help India succeed their evil dream since 1947 by supporting traitors and proxies inside. The CPEC indeed become a game changer and the Russia our enemy in history, started to become our diplomatic friend. Feeling the heat of this diplomacy, once again Pakistan was offered F-16s as a pull towards US. The offer we all know is in the same fashion like firstly offered to attract attention then again as usual stalled and opposed by the same congress which done the same in past since 80’s but this time the only difference is, Pakistan has attained much lesson based upon past as well as by war against terrorism with help of COAS. Our friend US once again tried to execute the same monopoly of F-16s to blind fold but by the grace of ALLAH we understood the situation and shown to maintain of relations in balance. These F-16s were given for the same war against terrorism that we are still fighting. Our friend US should have been delivered what was promised in such war which it doesn’t but due to change in geopolitics and Pakistan’s strategy, US is indeed in thoughts of loosing an ally again.
Pakistan yet become once again an ally for US only to maintain US influence in the region as Russia started to grow as well as this time China become another subject for our friend US. As discussed above, hopefully this time we are not going to fell into same trap of these F-16s. Indeed F-16s has served us well despite strings and were never available in case of India but shouldn’t be meant to be our saviors anymore after all these lessons of past. The lastly oppose of sale of these birds by congress and stall clearly sent a message that US was, is and never will be friend what we thought and praised.
The dilemma of F-16s is supposed to end indeed as world has moved ahead a lot and these birds aren’t immortal. So also, the new F-16s including the upgraded fleet post 9/11 are useless as need to be authorized by our friend US prior to use and not trusted even during flight systems can be shut down by US through some installed devices for new and MLUed birds. Now imagine in case of sudden threat, first we do need to call our Friend US to authority and then it will be revealed that these Falcons can not be used because the threat is India. It is to understand that our friend US only gave us these birds for his own benefits and in chase of American Dreams. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that F-16s since active cold war, became the diplomatic sign between Pakistan & US though these were diplomatic for us and Policy for US for influence in Pakistan and region. It is also being rumored in common that it was PAF that never struggled for any other platform or was never competent enough to understand the situation.
Currently, our military has almost played the very best role to help maintain our relations with Int’l community though our enemies in disguise of Friendship are busy with their evil agendas to promulgate us once again and spark of the same was F-16s among other issues. This time the deal needs to be based upon our diplomatic balanced relations rather like forced to swallow in fake friendship. By viewing such long history, our current political leadership should understand that it was never about growth of Pakistan but only benefits of our friend. Our political leadership has a chance now to maintain and balance the relationship. Despite all those days of past, we sees Russia in talks with Pakistan so also few days back announced to conduct military exercises. Indeed the same melt down did not happen automatically but with the help of our True Friend, China. As we are aligned on track and gaining pace, it is necessary to understand the value of Pakistan so also to establish the strong relations with other nations but only in diplomatic manners not over any compromise on sovereignty and prosperity of Pakistan. It is our duty to rise and build our stronger economy for better and strengthened future. Pakistan need to follow the path recently started by establishing the relations with all regional powers as well as by remaining neutral for the best interest of only and only Pakistan. If we intend to learn from history and by looking at our friend US, it is prominent to understand that interest of our own country should be the first stance towards any situation which indeed our US friend has thought us well.
Pakistan started the war against terrorism in real time with true facts and gained much result. It is the proof of war against terrorism that Pakistani Nation whole heartedly believed these efforts and so also started to enjoy the fruits yet on other hand our same Friend with coop of our arch rival India become aware of our success and started to show real face by supporting these proxies into Pakistan. Our current war against terrorism inside Pakistan almost washed away the stamp of Extremist Islamic Pakistan though still our internal fascist and US lovers do not miss a chance to defame the Islam & Pakistan.
With the efforts of our military and especially COAS, Pakistan once again came back on track towards growth. Many projects started and become interest of our real friends and one of them indeed is China. China has also helped Pakistan to step towards self reliance in military field though the JFT can be seen as a success. As soon as Pakistan started to build relations in region and gained success in war against Terrorism, the same old friend US tried to pull us again to his camp. It is not to forget that due to defeat to the proxies in Pakistan, indeed our friend US & India aren’t happy yet cannot express openly but tried everything to distract the consistency in such war.
The truth of this proxy war could have been told in possible manners while playing safely but wasn’t done due to lack of competency in Pakistani leadership. India started to fully support these terrorist as phase III of US friendship to destabilize Pakistan. The best diplomatic solution for revealing things isn’t to come straight into public indeed in such situations but actions speaks louder than words likewise happening now a days which should have been done a long ago. I would say as luckily or fortunately, we had someone as COAS in Pakistan which not just understood the situation so also planned well as per his ability to handle it with care.
Our current political leadership needed to wake up of their own family business dream and this time need to pay back what this country has been sacrificing for them and all of us. Pakistan has suffered much since independence now it is our responsibility to work and strive for our prospered future. The military of Pakistan and indeed the COAS has done the best since few years within respective jurisdiction now the burden lies upon the shoulders of our Political Leadership to show some responsibility and do their duty. Pakistan should strengthen the security inside and at border as well. It is needed that we need to eliminate inside threat with every use of mean while playing safeguard. Our diplomacy needs to take bold steps so also this is the time we may deal with Afghan refugees. These refugees have damaged us enough so also in past several arrests have been made including Afghan Intelligence personnel which are an evidence enough to prove. Our Saris and Mango diplomacy lovers ought to understand the gravity of situation in Pakistan and as well as in region.
It is also can be observed that the current political government lacks a lot in foreign policy and could become an unfortunate for all of us to remember and if Pakistan couldn’t built stronger relations based upon stronger diplomacy yet feared may not come a regret like past. The US concerns regarding our N program are clear throughout the past that US, West and our arch rival will never miss a chance to destabilize the same as well.
I believe and we all know that we exist as long as Pakistan does so let us not miss any positive opportunity and be dependent upon others but strive for self reliance and better Pakistan rather to believe on aids and loans. The isolation in relations are neither a solution nor the norms of living in the world of diplomacy. Being an atomic power and also the first in Muslim countries, it is our duty to maintain our relations in Islamic world and never to stop our part as mediator in case of any conflict yet we are not supposes to fell into any kind of trap in the love of serving any King or Ruler due to personal relations. Pakistan has to maintain the relations with every country in this world but in balanced fashion and by not compromising the dignity. It is the need of time that our diplomatic relations may be built upon the foundation of a country being friendly with all rather taking sides with temporary powers. The geopolitics is rapidly changing so Pakistan should adopt the course of balanced relations in world. China is whole heartedly supporting Pakistan as well as becoming more reliable and trusted friend than before. Due to the same reasons and CPEC as well, the talks with Russia in diplomatic fashion have been started so the melt down in iceberg of relations is witnessed. Keeping the same in view, Pakistan should maintain her relations with every power yet seeing the necessity of time. The cut of ties with any country are not favored ever unless no other option is left hence stronger diplomatic relations with every nation help develop stronger country so no need to make more enemies though we have enough of them whether beneath skin of friend or rival by birth.
In the Last
Let us pray that may ALLAH bless Pakistan and Muslims. Let us also pray for a peaceful world and nations. ALLAH may help us and our leadership to wake up and see the true picture and help understand the conspiracies of our enemy.
The story wouldendhere and soon we all will witness once again our old friend US will be asking Pakistan for help against terrorism as well as stable Afghanistan that US cannot deal alone neither with help of India as well but Pakistan only. (There will be more falcons diplomacy but from our friend side only).
Pakistan Zindabad
