Kathmandu Declaration Tough On Terror

Modi Hails Summit As Being Highly Successful

BIMSTEC Nations Push For A Tougher Stance on Pakistan

Will India use the BIMSTEC to mobilise support against Pakistan given the India-Pakistan rivalry on terrorism? Will India knock Pakistan out by using BIMSTEC as an alternative to SAARC? At the end of the two-day BIMSTEC summit, the BIMSTEC nations unanimously adopted the Kathmandu Declaration. At the end of the meeting, the Nepalese Prime Minister also forwarded the Chairmanship of BIMSTEC to Sri Lanka.The Kathmandu Declaration proposed by Nepal denounced acts of terror all around the globe and not just BIMSTEC Nations. The BIMSTEC nations took a tough stand on terror and vowed to eliminate the roots of terror. BIMSTEC nations include India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Thailand.At the conclusion of the two days BIMSTEC Summit, Narendra Modi said that the proceedings of the two-day summit were extremely productive and India reiterated its commitment to enhancing multilateral cooperation with BIMSTEC nations. Narendra Modi had visited Nepal to participate in the 4th BIMSTEC Summit held on 29th and 30th August.The Kathmandu Declaration stated that terrorism and transnational organised crimes pose a great threat to international peace and security.The Declaration further stated that the fight against terrorism should not only target terrorists, terror organisations and networks but also take a tough stand against state and not state entities which encourage terrorism and acts of terror.Though the Declaration did not directly mention any names of the nations responsible for financing or encouraging terror outfits, Pakistan has been the one which has been accused of doing so time and again.Pakistan has been put on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force for terror funding and money laundering. The blacklist of the FATF is next for Pakistan if it does not keep its commitment with the international watchdog.