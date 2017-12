January 2018: Falcon Heavy launch

Early 2018: Rocket Lab test launch

March 31st, 2018: Deadline for Google Lunar X Prize competition

March 2018: TESS launch

April – November: Commercial Crew test flights

All year: Testing at Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic

May 5th, 2018: Launch of NASA’s InSight Mars lander

July 31st – August 19th: Launch of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe

August 2018: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrives at an asteroid

October 2018: Launch of BepiColombo to Mercury

November 26th: InSight lands on Mars

January 1st, 2019: NASA’s New Horizons flies by a distant icy space rock