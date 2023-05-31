beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 58,653
- -53
- Country
-
- Location
-
The biggest Mosque in Asia, The Grand Shadian Mosque in Yunnan, China
10,000 people can pray at one time in the grand mosque
亚洲第一大清真寺~沙甸大清真寺
The signs next to the security guards say " people wearing shoes and women without head scarfs are not allowed into the praying halls"
10,000 people can pray at one time in the grand mosque
亚洲第一大清真寺~沙甸大清真寺
The signs next to the security guards say " people wearing shoes and women without head scarfs are not allowed into the praying halls"