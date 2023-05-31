What's new

The biggest Mosque in Asia, The Grand Shadian Mosque in Yunnan, China

The biggest Mosque in Asia, The Grand Shadian Mosque in Yunnan, China
10,000 people can pray at one time in the grand mosque
亚洲第一大清真寺~沙甸大清真寺

The signs next to the security guards say " people wearing shoes and women without head scarfs are not allowed into the praying halls"

 
why is it empty?

after demolishing 1,000 year old mosques they build one large one so they can monitor everything?
 
aziqbal said:
why is it empty?

after demolishing 1,000 year old mosques they build one large one so they can monitor everything?
I don't call this "empty"

微信图片_20230601041832.png
 
Staged? Shenzhen Mosque last month


Mirzah said:
can you let us know whats happening here? is CCP trying to demolish this hui mosque?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663394804720599042
How rural Hui Muslims celebrate Eid in their village in Yunnan province bordering Vietnam, some riot just happened in this village

How rural Hui Muslims celebrate Eid in their village in Yunnan province bordering Vietnam, some riot just happened in this village

How rural Hui Muslims celebrate Eid in their village in Yunnan province bordering Vietnam In recent days it is reported that a riot occured in this village due to some land disputes
