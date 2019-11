Almost all the time Pakistanis put this reason. A country with 200+ million people (6th largest) with area more than twice Germany is not a huge Market?

Pakistan lack strong banking sector that would fund a startup ecosystem. The interest rates are higher in comparison to other countries in the region, SBP and Fed Gov have a tendency to move along with the flow rather than trying to make structural reforms in banking, Insolvency & Bankruptcy and taxation.



The writer completely ignores this, goes directly for stock exchange reforms. Well, startups are not waiting to be listed, the Indian startups he mentioned, like flipkart, Byju's, Oyo rooms were never listed in either of our stock exchanges and all of them were backed by Banks in their initial stages.

