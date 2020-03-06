What's new

The biggest blows that CIA terrorists received in the region

CIA is the biggest terrorist organization that its sources of income includes opium/drugs smuggling, organs trafficking, human trafficking, sex trafficking and other dirty works that CIA has been doing all around the world.

This criminal organization has been harboring terrorism in the regions targeted by USA's Neo colonial policies. Specially in the Muslim world of western Asia.

For years they have been freely operating in most of Muslim majority countries specially where there were American and NATO bases and/or occupied by USA such as Israel, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Pakistan, Turkey etc.
That's why this terror organization has received multiple blows from Muslims and i am going to point to a few one of them.



1) CIA plane E-11A carrying Ayatollah Mike downed by unkown forces. Americans mostly believe it was done by Iranian supported forces in Afghanistan


A U.S. Plane Crashed in Afghanistan. Why So Many Believed a CIA Chief Was On It.

The wreckage of a U.S. military plane that crashed and burned in a snowy mountainous region in Afghanistan on Monday was still fresh when Iranian...
The CIA operative ayatollah Mike that was neutralized :

3340947.jpg


GettyImages-1196905308.jpg





2) Camp Chapman attack
Al-Balawi a Jordanian Hero of a Doctor who bravely conducted an Esteshhadi operation killing CIA multiple officers. This was the most successful attack against CIA terrorists

Screenshot_20211218_135731.jpg

Camp Chapman attack - Wikipedia

Camp_Chapman_attack.png




3) CIA Headquarters Shooting Virginia, Langley
CIA headquarters shooting - Wikipedia

This attack was done in USA itself and not in western Asia. But still so successful and deserves to be mentioned
On January 25, 1993, outside the George Bush Center for Intelligence, the CIA headquarters campus in Langley, Virginia, Pakistani national Mir Aimal Kansi killed two CIA employees in their cars as they were waiting at a stoplight and wounded three others.
merlin_187260591_d8495a4d-809c-466a-8696-a31778c5432b-videoSixteenByNineJumbo1600.jpg
 
Why did it bother you? :lol:

Death of Ayatollah Mike was and is the best one of them. It takes at least 50 years to produce a Bahayi from that class who knew Quran and Shariah well better than most of Islamic scholars.

His mission was assessing the Shia branch of Islam, he could make seditions between Muslims by insisting on their differences.

The Bahayis that insulted Sunni figures were being conducted by Mike himself, some were paid Elements, some other were fooled by his religious tall claims.

Don't forget his was Shia more than Shia imams :lol:
 
Why did it bother you? :lol:

Death of Ayatollah Mike was and is the best one of them. It takes at least 50 years to produce a Bahayi from that class who knew Quran and Shariah well better than most of Islamic scholars.

His mission was assessing the Shia branch of Islam, he could make seditions between Muslims by insisting on their differences.

The Bahayis that insulted Sunni figures were being conducted by Mike himself, some were paid Elements, some other were fooled by his religious tall claims.

Don't forget his was Shia more than Shia imams :lol:
You are under some illusions when CIA agents are posted to any country including middle eastern countries they are trained to learn the languages, culture and religion more then you think. Accepting one agent is somewhat more valuable then others doesn't deterred them from there objectives and there are always plans A, B and C are in motions. Its not Pakistani Universities degrees who are obtained by plagiarism, cheating and other unsavoury means. CIA lost one lieutenant and his loss will be filled by other agents who are most of the time always working on other things. Main thing is eliminate the networks and locals who are co operating with them to make a dent in any spy agency field work.
All spy agencies have got 1000's of agents and they are always prepared for losses, hence loss of few agents is just a blip for them.
 
