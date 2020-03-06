The biggest blows that CIA terrorists received in the region

Muhammed45
CIA is the biggest terrorist organization that its sources of income includes opium/drugs smuggling, organs trafficking, human trafficking, sex trafficking and other dirty works that CIA has been doing all around the world.
This criminal organization has been harboring terrorism in the regions targeted by USA's Neo colonial policies. Specially in the Muslim world of western Asia.
For years they have been freely operating in most of Muslim majority countries specially where there were American and NATO bases and/or occupied by USA such as Israel, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Pakistan, Turkey etc.
That's why this terror organization has received multiple blows from Muslims and i am going to point to a few one of them.
1) CIA plane E-11A carrying Ayatollah Mike downed by unkown forces. Americans mostly believe it was done by Iranian supported forces in Afghanistan
The CIA operative ayatollah Mike that was neutralized :
2) Camp Chapman attack
Al-Balawi a Jordanian Hero of a Doctor who bravely conducted an Esteshhadi operation killing CIA multiple officers. This was the most successful attack against CIA terrorists
3) CIA Headquarters Shooting Virginia, Langley
On January 25, 1993, outside the George Bush Center for Intelligence, the CIA headquarters campus in Langley, Virginia, Pakistani national Mir Aimal Kansi killed two CIA employees in their cars as they were waiting at a stoplight and wounded three others.
