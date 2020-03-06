The biggest blows that CIA terrorists received in the region

Muhammed45 said:



Death of Ayatollah Mike was and is the best one of them. It takes at least 50 years to produce a Bahayi from that class who knew Quran and Shariah well better than most of Islamic scholars.



His mission was assessing the Shia branch of Islam, he could make seditions between Muslims by insisting on their differences.



The Bahayis that insulted Sunni figures were being conducted by Mike himself, some were paid Elements, some other were fooled by his religious tall claims.



Don't forget his was Shia more than Shia imams Why did it bother you?Death of Ayatollah Mike was and is the best one of them. It takes at least 50 years to produce a Bahayi from that class who knew Quran and Shariah well better than most of Islamic scholars.His mission was assessing the Shia branch of Islam, he could make seditions between Muslims by insisting on their differences.The Bahayis that insulted Sunni figures were being conducted by Mike himself, some were paid Elements, some other were fooled by his religious tall claims.Don't forget his was Shia more than Shia imams Click to expand...

You are under some illusions when CIA agents are posted to any country including middle eastern countries they are trained to learn the languages, culture and religion more then you think. Accepting one agent is somewhat more valuable then others doesn't deterred them from there objectives and there are always plans A, B and C are in motions. Its not Pakistani Universities degrees who are obtained by plagiarism, cheating and other unsavoury means. CIA lost one lieutenant and his loss will be filled by other agents who are most of the time always working on other things. Main thing is eliminate the networks and locals who are co operating with them to make a dent in any spy agency field work.All spy agencies have got 1000's of agents and they are always prepared for losses, hence loss of few agents is just a blip for them.