The Big 4 super powers: China, Canada, America, Russia

These are arguably the most powerful and influential countries in the world. They have mainland spanning more than 4,444 km and no other country does, making them super powers. They each has plenty of population, the smallest population being Canada at more than 30 million people. Also, each has very powerful military too and is scientifically and technologically advanced.


Well they aren't exactly one now, they don't have nukes. And their foreign policy is dictated by the US.
Canada has its own foreign policy. No country dictates Canada's foreign policy. Canada bought Leopard 2 tanks and British subs and builts its own warships instead of buying American warships. Americans can't do anything about it.
 
