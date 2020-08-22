The Bible Thumpers of America: A Grave Danger to the World!

Just returning home from a night out. At a restaurant, saw a bizarre sight on a TV screen: An 'Evangelical Christian' TV show on. Such things had never been seen by me in public places. They are a disgusting and frightening sights. Anyone who has lived in America and has seen such shows would know what I mean. The show was entirely focused on supporting Israel. I didn't have the audio but I could fairly guess the messages: Of supporting the Jews, with the ultimate sinister goal of some Rapture doctrines. The world must know about these twisted souls! They, in my opinion, are more dangerous to the world peace then any ISIS or Al-Qaida or some Communist Party could be. Why? Because they have about 20% of a solid, reliable, hitherto immutable vote bank in America which influences the American policies a lot--much to the detriment of America's own long term goals. Israelis milk these Evangelical Suckers for whatever they are worth! Just watch some of the visuals! They are not far from the likes of Pakistan's own Khadim Rizvi or some similar counter parts in other religions.