The Best Way To Utilize Foreign Earned Money In The Current Scenario

Creating this thread to discuss how to effectively utilize/save/invest money earned by ex-pats or freelancers in the form of dollars.

Pakistan has a history of the rupee depreciating in the long run. Whatever the short gains are shown to the public are temporary and it looks like this will keep on going until start localizing the auto industry, importing pet food, Lurpak butter and a few others.

Looking forward to hearing keeping all these things in mind and ALLAH forbids the country goes bankrupt like Sri Lanka of which the probability is a 50/50 in my opinion. What one should do to keep his earnings safe.

Some options I have in mind:
1) Buy gold with dollars. Which I don't feel is a good step given it's already costly at the moment.
2) Start saving dollars and only convert as much as needed to run the monthly expenses.
3) Invest in Forex? Not sure as it's highly volatile.
4) What else?
 
WotTen said:
LOL. Even in Australia, Lurpak butter is very popular. I always buy Lurpak.

Those Danes really know how to make good butter.
Click to expand...
True that. Have been having it since my childhood in the UAE and here in Pakistan too. Back then did not have this understanding of how it affects our imports, I know a few grams are not going to make much difference but then that's how I am trying to help on a personal level by not going for it.
 
SEOminati said:
True that. Have been having it since my childhood in the UAE and here in Pakistan too. Back then did not have this understanding of how it affects our imports, I know a few grams are not going to make much difference but then that's how I am trying to help on a personal level by not going for it.
Click to expand...

The problem in Pakistan is that you never know what to trust. At least with foreign brands, you can trust the quality. Otherwise you need a reliable source. When living in Karachi, we would get our naukrani to get us fresh authentic stuff whenever she went to her home in rural Sindh.
 
Sugarcane said:
For time being stick to option 2, Keep your $ in pioneer, skrill or whatever you are using and convert only amount necessary for monthly expenses.
Click to expand...

I see it as the safest option too but then the money would remain the same on the other hand if it can be invested elsewhere I might gain something from it, no?
 
WotTen said:
LOL. Even in Australia, Lurpak butter is very popular. I always buy Lurpak.

Those Danes really know how to make good butter.
Click to expand...
Have you tried Kerrygold? I personally find it the best.

As for the topic stick to Option#2, focus on your freelancing, increase your earnings, hire staff, and grow your business. Do what you know best (don't go into forex unless you know trading yourself)
 

