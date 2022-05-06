The Best Way To Utilize Foreign Earned Money In The Current Scenario

Creating this thread to discuss how to effectively utilize/save/invest money earned by ex-pats or freelancers in the form of dollars.



Pakistan has a history of the rupee depreciating in the long run. Whatever the short gains are shown to the public are temporary and it looks like this will keep on going until start localizing the auto industry, importing pet food, Lurpak butter and a few others.



Looking forward to hearing keeping all these things in mind and ALLAH forbids the country goes bankrupt like Sri Lanka of which the probability is a 50/50 in my opinion. What one should do to keep his earnings safe.



Some options I have in mind:

1) Buy gold with dollars. Which I don't feel is a good step given it's already costly at the moment.

2) Start saving dollars and only convert as much as needed to run the monthly expenses.

3) Invest in Forex? Not sure as it's highly volatile.

4) What else?