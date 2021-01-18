Hamartia Antidote
The Best-Selling Cars, SUVs and Pickups Of 2021
2021 U.S. car sales rebounded 3%. The top-selling models again were full-size pickups. Only four of the top 20 sellers were sedans; 11 were SUVs.
1. Ford F-Series
2. Ram Pickup
3. Chevrolet Silverado
4. Toyota RAV4
5. Honda CR-V
6. Toyota Camry
7. Nissan Rogue
8. Jeep Grand Cherokee
9. Toyota Highlander
10. Honda Civic
11.Toyota Tacoma
12. GMC Sierra
13.Toyota Corolla
14. Ford Explorer
15. Jeep Wrangler
16.Honda Accord
17. Tesla Model Y
18. Mazda CX-5
19. Chevrolet Equinox
20. Subaru Forester
