The Best-Selling Cars, SUVs and Pickups Of 2021

2021 U.S. car sales rebounded 3%. The top-selling models again were full-size pickups. Only four of the top 20 sellers were sedans; 11 were SUVs.
1. Ford F-Series
Ford F-150
The Ford F-Series is the biggest-selling truck in the U.S. market for 45 years in a row,


2. Ram Pickup
2021 Ram 2500




3. Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado Z71



4. Toyota RAV4
2021-Toyota-RAV4-gallery4



5. Honda CR-V
2021 Honda CR-V



6. Toyota Camry
2021 Toyota Camry



7. Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue




8. Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee




9. Toyota Highlander
2021 Toyota Highlander



10. Honda Civic
Honda Civic




11.Toyota Tacoma
Toyota Tacoma




12. GMC Sierra
2020 GMC Sierra AT4




13.Toyota Corolla
2021 Toyota Corolla





14. Ford Explorer
2021 ford explorer - 1




15. Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392




16.Honda Accord
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid




17. Tesla Model Y
2021-Tesla-Model-Y-hero



18. Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5




19. Chevrolet Equinox
2021 Chevrolet Equinox




20. Subaru Forester
2021 Subaru Forester
 
