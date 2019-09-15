The Best High School in Indonesia is Madrasah (Islamic School)

Bouncer said: How do madresahs work in Indonesia? Funding, charter, curriculum.. who controls these things?



In Pakistan, vast majority of madrasahs come under a Government body which sets their curriculum and examination standards and their degree conversion/equivalency. Funding is bit of a concern as most are privately funded and Government's efforts to bring transparency to their source of funding have not been very successful.



Except one or two notable exceptions, madrasahs in Pakistan largely lag behind government/private schools when it comes to standards and job prospects. Majority of students in madrasahs are from poor family who think of this free education / free boarding as an incentive. Click to expand...

Elementary, Junior High School, High Schools in Indonesia is under curriculum set by Minister of Education. State owned/Public schools are funded by Ministry of Education budget. There are also Islamic schools under Minister of EducationThis is Al Azhar 1 Islamic High School (under Minister of education). They have many schools like this in Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, and maybe other provinces. Non subsidy and regarded as private school which is funded by NGO, Al-Azhar Foundation. This Islamic schools run by other Islamic Foundation is also many and they are under Ministry of Education.One of them is located in elite Kebayoran Baru region, South Jakarta.--------------------------------------------------------------They are divided into state owned (Public school) and Private own. State owned ones are called MAN for High school, MAN means Madrasah Aliyah Negeri, Negeri in Indonesia means state.They are under the control of Minister of Religion.There are Madrasah own by private sector /NGO and the tuition is not free, many of them are also classified as expensive and not expensive Madrasah.Madrasah is comprised of Aliyah (High school), Ibtidaiyah, and Tsanawiyah which means Elementary and Junior High School. That are Arabic words.From what I know the quality of Madrasah own by state is quite good. Some expensive Madrasah which target rich people are also good in their teaching quality.