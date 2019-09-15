What's new

The Best High School in Indonesia is Madrasah (Islamic School)

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Best High Schools in Indonesia.

The first one is MAN (Madrasah) INSAN CENDEKIA. Majority (70 %) of top 10 are state owned/ public school (free of charge). The rank is based on the nation wide test result (2020-2021) to get into state owned universities ( top and best universities in Indonesia ) seats.

MAN (Madrasah Aliyah Negeri)=State owned Madrasah
SMAN (Sekolah Menengah Atas Negeri) =State owned High School
SMAS (Sekolah Menengah Atas Swasta) = Private owned High School

1633324604520.png


www.detik.com

BREAKING: 10 SMA-MA Terbaik Indonesia 2021 Versi Nilai UTBK

LTMPT baru saja merilis daftar Top 1000 Sekolah tahun 2021, Jumat (1/10). Perangkingan ini berdasarkan nilai UTBK 2020 dan 2021.
www.detik.com www.detik.com
 
Last edited:
Jugger

Jugger

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 17, 2016
3,269
-9
2,990
Country
India
Location
France
Will they teach theory of evolution without any bias??
It’s a very sensitive topic to teach in a madrassa.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Jakarta gets 4 and 3 of them are state owned/public school which is free of charge ( no tuition )

SMAN (State owned High School) 8 rank number 3 nation wide.

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Second Best nationwide is also hold by Jakarta and also state owned Highschool

SMAN Muhammad Husni (MH) Thamrin

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Jugger said:
Will they teach theory of evolution without any bias??
It’s a very sensitive topic to teach in a madrassa.
Click to expand...
Islam never said there is no human in the earth before God created Adam and Hawa. Even this is that make Iblis (previously an Angel) doesnt want to prostate to Adam after being asked by God to do so. Quran verse show primordial man were exist. Adam in the other hand is created by God directly and Hawa (Eve) is his clone. Today science has proved we can make a clone from animal DNA/part of their body.

Adam and his offspring (modern human) is different with primordial man. Primordial man lived in the era of Raptors, Dinasaurus, that also have been vanished. The earth get huge disaster in the ancient time that vanish many of the creature living in Eart.

We dont need to believe theory brought by Westerners, except something that can be proved scientifically.
 
N

not_two

FULL MEMBER
Jan 7, 2020
377
-6
130
Country
India
Location
India
Indos said:
Islam never said there is no human in the earth before God created Adam and Hawa. Even this is that make Iblis (previously an Angel) doesnt want to prostate to Adam after being asked by God to do so. Quran verse show primordial man were exist. Adam in the other hand is created by God directly and Hawa (Eve) is his clone. Today science has proved we can make a clone from animal DNA/part of their body.

Adam and his offspring (modern human) is different with primordial man. Primordial man lived in the era of Raptors, Dinasaurus, that also have been vanished. The earth get huge disaster in the ancient time that vanish many of the creature living in Eart.

We dont need to believe theory brought by Westerners, except something that can be proved scientifically.
Click to expand...
Any proof ..? Don't change teachings according to your worldviews..
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
not_two said:
Any proof ..? Don't change teachings according to your worldviews..
Click to expand...
You again, You again, I have debunk many of your belief on Islam then you still believe I lie LOL

Here we go :

Quran
Al-Baqarah verse 30

(2:30) Just think36 when your Lord said to the angels:37 “Lo! I am about to place a vicegerent38 on earth,” they said: “Will You place on it one who will spread mischief and shed blood39 while we celebrate Your glory and extol Your holiness?”40 He said: “Surely I know what you do not know.”41

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Look on Angel objection (Iblis was part of Angels at that time) refers to primordial man, since it is the ones that they have knowledge about.
 
Last edited:
B

Bouncer

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2014
1,335
1
1,613
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jugger said:
Will they teach theory of evolution without any bias??
It’s a very sensitive topic to teach in a madrassa.
Click to expand...
Can't speak for Indonesia but here in Pakistan we learn about Islamic theory as well as theory of evolution. Stop believing what you see in your narrow minded media :)
Indos said:
Best High Schools in Indonesia.

The first one is MAN (Madrasah) INSAN CENDEKIA. Majority (70 %) of top 10 are state owned/ public school (free of charge). The rank is based on the nation wide test result (2020-2021) to get into state owned universities ( top and best universities in Indonesia ) seats.
Click to expand...
How do madresahs work in Indonesia? Funding, charter, curriculum.. who controls these things?

In Pakistan, vast majority of madrasahs come under a Government body which sets their curriculum and examination standards and their degree conversion/equivalency. Funding is bit of a concern as most are privately funded and Government's efforts to bring transparency to their source of funding have not been very successful.

Except one or two notable exceptions, madrasahs in Pakistan largely lag behind government/private schools when it comes to standards and job prospects. Majority of students in madrasahs are from poor family who think of this free education / free boarding as an incentive.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,755
186
57,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indos said:
Your comment please
Click to expand...
Very good. Many of the best educational institutions/schools in UK have or are had roots in religious orders - this includes Oxford Univerity and many schools. Religious schools tend to bring better discipline and focus and if this can be mated to secular subjects and free thinking then the results are always tremendous.
 
N

not_two

FULL MEMBER
Jan 7, 2020
377
-6
130
Country
India
Location
India
Indos said:
You again, You again, I have debunk many of your belief on Islam then you still believe I lie LOL

Here we go :

Quran
Al-Baqarah verse 30

(2:30) Just think36 when your Lord said to the angels:37 “Lo! I am about to place a vicegerent38 on earth,” they said: “Will You place on it one who will spread mischief and shed blood39 while we celebrate Your glory and extol Your holiness?”40 He said: “Surely I know what you do not know.”41

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Look Iblis refer to primordial man, since it is the ones that he has knowledge.
Click to expand...
When quraan is clearly saying that Adam is first human being on earth than its laughable that people twist these teachings too according to their views ..
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
not_two said:
When quraan is clearly saying that Adam is first human being on earth than its laughable that people twist these teachings too according to their views ..
Click to expand...
Where ? Prove it

Al-Quran said God wants to create Chalifa on Earth which is in Arabic means replacement

Arsalan345 said:
Are these madrasah saudi funded? Expect bomb blasts if they are saudi. They have burned other countries through their madrasah system.
Click to expand...
State Owned Madrasah. They get funded by Ministry of Religion budget

Saudi influence in Indonesia is small.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Bouncer said:
How do madresahs work in Indonesia? Funding, charter, curriculum.. who controls these things?

In Pakistan, vast majority of madrasahs come under a Government body which sets their curriculum and examination standards and their degree conversion/equivalency. Funding is bit of a concern as most are privately funded and Government's efforts to bring transparency to their source of funding have not been very successful.

Except one or two notable exceptions, madrasahs in Pakistan largely lag behind government/private schools when it comes to standards and job prospects. Majority of students in madrasahs are from poor family who think of this free education / free boarding as an incentive.
Click to expand...
Elementary, Junior High School, High Schools in Indonesia is under curriculum set by Minister of Education. State owned/Public schools are funded by Ministry of Education budget. There are also Islamic schools under Minister of Education

This is Al Azhar 1 Islamic High School (under Minister of education). They have many schools like this in Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, and maybe other provinces. Non subsidy and regarded as private school which is funded by NGO, Al-Azhar Foundation. This Islamic schools run by other Islamic Foundation is also many and they are under Ministry of Education.


One of them is located in elite Kebayoran Baru region, South Jakarta.


--------------------------------------------------------------

Madrasah

They are divided into state owned (Public school) and Private own. State owned ones are called MAN for High school, MAN means Madrasah Aliyah Negeri, Negeri in Indonesia means state.

They are under the control of Minister of Religion.

There are Madrasah own by private sector /NGO and the tuition is not free, many of them are also classified as expensive and not expensive Madrasah.

Madrasah is comprised of Aliyah (High school), Ibtidaiyah, and Tsanawiyah which means Elementary and Junior High School. That are Arabic words.

From what I know the quality of Madrasah own by state is quite good. Some expensive Madrasah which target rich people are also good in their teaching quality.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,299
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
No wonder many Hijabi are part of KF21/IFX design engineers :D

They are representing 116 Indonesian engineers who participate during design phase

1633348536927.png

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

N.Siddiqui
Why Indians in Singapore are the worst diasporical Indian community in the world?
Replies
2
Views
905
Musafir117
Musafir117

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom