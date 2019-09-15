The Best High School in Indonesia is Madrasah (Islamic School)

Best High Schools in Indonesia.
The first one is MAN (Madrasah) INSAN CENDEKIA. Majority (70 %) of top 10 are state owned/ public school (free of charge). The rank is based on the nation wide test result (2020-2021) to get into state owned universities ( top and best universities in Indonesia ) seats.
MAN (Madrasah Aliyah Negeri)=State owned Madrasah
SMAN (Sekolah Menengah Atas Negeri) =State owned High School
SMAS (Sekolah Menengah Atas Swasta) = Private owned High School
