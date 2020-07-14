The best days

The month of Ramadan, 9th lunar monthRamadan begins on the 9th month of the lunar year. Also, traditionally, the beginning of Ramadan is decreed when a religious sees the first crescent moon.Fasting, which concerns both food and drink, begins at dawn and lasts until sunset. Suffice to say that you have to be enduring to endure it throughout the day. But the motivation is great for believers because Ramadan is a period of intense spirituality. It also helps to regain awareness of the value of food and drink. Feeling hungry and thirsty is a way to come together with all those who are suffering.Once the sun goes down ...Once the sun sets, the houses come alive and the party begins! Ideally, all family members break the fast together and at the same time.the month of Ramadan is the 4th pillar of Islam. Fasting is therefore compulsory during this period for both men and women from puberty, with the exception of the sick, pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding or are indisposed, or even travelers ... In some cases it is possible to postpone the fast, in others it will be compensated by donations to the poor. Ramadan is not only characterized by fasting: this period is one of abstinence, kindness, charity and meekness.In addition to fasting, practitioners must observe very strict behavioral rules and respect certain prohibitions. During this ascetic period, they will not be able to have sex during the day, smoke, make obscene comments or put on makeup. It is important to note that inadvertent eating does not involve atonement or catch-up fasting. The dizzy person therefore enjoys a certain indulgence. Conversely, a deliberate transgression of the rules recommended by Ramadan cancels the fast.Ali Dawah: Why Islam? | SPEAKERS CORNERRAMADAN ADVICE | EESA | BRO HAJJI | AHMED ALI | LIBAN | #SPEAKERSCORNERDr Zakir Naik !! Ramadan Special with Questions & Answers || Peace TV Live YouTube || Episode 12