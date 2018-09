Preface by Lucien Samir Arezki Oulahbib, doctor (HDR) in sociology and political science, author and writer

Author:The history of North Africa has remained a mystery since ancient times. Several publications have tried to trace it but, lacking evidence, they diverge considerably. Moreover, it was more told by the conquerors than by the natives who have remained for centuries under foreign domination.However, there is a source that has never been exploited in the search for the truth about the identity of Berbers, their origins and their place in the History of Humanity: the Bible.The author of this book has gone through the biblical texts in search of evidence, which can reconstruct the history of the Amazigh.From the book of Genesis to that of the Apocalypse, scattered elements have been found. Once put side by side, they tell the story of Berbers from the origins and extend even to the end of time, since several prophecies speak specifically about it.To find the Berbers in the biblical text, the author, a former teacher in Methodology of Research, had to call a specific method, without which it would be impossible to decipher the words of the prophets, apostles and evangelists.Who is the Berber people, where does he come from or where is he from? What is his current situation, and what relationship does he have with the West and the rest of the world?The author: Nabil Ziani is a documentaryist by training. Journalist, writer, teacher and researcher, translator and screenwriter, he spent many years researching the origin of Berbers. He has published extensively in the press and has led public lectures on the subject, generating astonishment and fruitful debate.This book by Nabil Ziani is unique, not only because of its synthetic ability to gather everything you need to know about the "Berbers", but also because of its originality in tracing the origins back to the firmament of the human world, Noah and his descendants at the heart of the Bible, in the volcano of the earliest times, which envelops us with an even more salutary and protective halo on the origin and destiny of these "Free Men" called "Berbers"; it can certainly be mythical; but what is the story about the origins that does not hold them as the author says (recalling the origin of Rome) and, above all, what people still standing on Earth today that do not always remain wrought around these founding myths, entry into the future is done by embellishing them ("normally") also building the future of the pavement of the past; Thus the horn of Roland Roncevaux, we still hear, even if the "Saracens" turn out to be "Moors" therefore Moroccan Berbers who adopted Islam, this 101st heresy of Christianity according to Jean Damascene.The history of Berbers begins at the same time as that of other primitive peoples. However, most of them have disappeared into the maze of human history. Curiously, the Berbers are always present and alive. Those who gave them for dead left for the most part while the Amazigh people continued to live and develop on their land and is reappearing and, presumably, regaining their place on the world stage.The Berber people have always been relegated to the background of media events. Yet he has been at the origin of many events, contributing significantly, if not creating elements of human history.The Berbers also gave humanity great men: To begin with Massinissa himself, and Juba II who were great kings, having contributed to the expansion and development of the Roman Empire. But also, Tertullian, Cyprian and Augustine, theologians and founders of Latin Western Christianity. Apuleius of Madaurus, philosopher and writer, Gelasius, Victor I and Miltiades who were popes of Rome, Septimius Severus, Caracalla and Macrin, who were Roman emperors. We can also speak of Shachnaq, the Pharaoh of Egypt who conquered all the countries of the Middle East in the 10th century BC, and many others.In the Bible itself, several Berbers were mentioned, some with their origins. This is the case of Simon of Cyrene, who helped Jesus carry his cross, and Lucius of Cyrene who carried the Gospel to Europe, of Shachnaq (Sissac) who was Pharaoh of Egypt, whatever Berber and who had plundered the Solomon's temple in Jerusalem.History will retain that the first novel to have been published was the fact of a Berber, who said to himself "mi numide and mi gétule". It is Apuleius of Madaure, a city located near Guelma, Calama at the time. Apuleius had imagined a story and published it in the form of a book in eleven volumes. He had called it "Metamorphoses". But the book is best known as "The Golden ***". It has been translated into many languages, and has been broadcast everywhere. Few people know that it is a Berber book. Since then, the novel has made its way, and hundreds of millions of novels are sold annually in the world.Curiously, it is another Berber who will invent another literary style: the Gospel. Mark was the first to write a Gospel. Nobody had done it before him.Marc, whose real name is Jean, was born in Cyrene or somewhere in the Pentapolis region. He belonged to Judeo-Berbers like Simon of Cyrene.Another Berber will invent another literary style. This is autobiography. Saint Augustine was indeed the first to speak about himself, his life and his career in a book. "Confessions" was the first book in the category of autobiography. Nobody before this illustrious, so famous Berber had dared to expose himself thus, in public. Not only for that of his time and his region, but especially to all audiences worldwide for more than fifteen centuries.In the fourth century, an exceptional character will appear on the North African scene. Aurélius Caïus says Saint Augustine was born in Souk Ahras, in eastern Algeria. The city was then called Thaghaste. After primary studies at Madaure, near Guelma, he went to secondary school in Carthage. He later moved to Rome where he opened a school of rhetoric, before going to Milan where he converted to Jesus Christ.St. Augustine will leave us great works. Nobody wrote like him. All, after him, thinkers, philosophers, theologians, writers of all kinds were influenced by the thought of St. Augustine. Jean Jacques Rousseau, Pascal, Malebranche, Antoine Arnauld, Luther, Calvin, Jansenius, Descartes, Camus, and others claimed him. Augustism continues today to inspire scholars, philosophers and theologians throughout the world. There are Augustinian communities all over the world. Schools and universities teach the thought of this Berber son of Thaghast. Is not it time that in his own country, Tamazgha as a whole, can pay tribute to him by integrating his thought in school and university programs? Moreover, not only in homage to this great thinker,Henri-Irenee Marou said: "African Christianity has been the most fruitful and effective agent of a transfer of culture from south to north, from Africa to Europe. [...] I think you should, Maghrebians be proud enough, to have offered to Europe those masters who trained it [...] The whole of Latin America, all of Western Europe has been the kind fertilized, educated, cultivated by your ancestors according to the flesh, if not the spirit, your fathers ".This is what drives Lucien Oulahbib to make this statement: "The Berbers must therefore turn resolutely towards the culture that is also theirs, that of Europe, since it is, in part, a product of their history" .And to add humorously: "Berberia should therefore ask for its integration into the European Union. But, if we do not want this to remain a wishful thinking, it is necessary for the berbiter to be clear with its history, instead of repressing it and helping it to be forgotten and disguised " [1]