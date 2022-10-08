What's new

The Bengal Water Machine: Quantified freshwater capture in Bangladesh

The Bengal Water Machine: Quantified freshwater capture in Bangladesh

Whilst Indian and Pakistani farmers are creating deserts by pumping ground water - Bangladeshi farmers must pump out all they can.

Bangladesh the most fertile country on god’s earth.

The pumping up of groundwater by Bangladesh’s 16 million smallholder farmers has led to a massive storage capture of underground reservoirs rivalling the storage capacity of the world’s large dams, according to a study.
 

