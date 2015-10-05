The Beginning of an End to Afghanistan’s Conflict?

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Is Kunduz the Beginning of the End for Afghanistan?
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|0
|The beginning of the end of Iran is here
|Iranian Defence Forum
|72
|D
|The end of diabetes? In Israel, Tallinn will begin clinical trials in humans
|World Affairs
|2
|Featured End of globalization: Beginning of ‘made in Pakistan’
|Infrastructure & Development
|33
|Human trials of HPV cancer vaccine expected to begin by year's end
|World Affairs
|0
|100 pictures for 100 years: A timeline of images showing WWI from beginning to end
|Europe & Russia
|10
|The Beginning of a Naya KPK & The End of PTM
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|9
|Block 5 rocket launch marks the end of the beginning for SpaceX
|Americas
|3
|Already nostalgic about Kashmir dispute as it begins to end.
|World Affairs
|13
|The beginning of the end of order
|Technology & Science
|0