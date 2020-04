Vemula's mother, Radhika Vemula, is said to be a Dalit by birth, who had been adopted by a Vaddera family, an Other Backward Class (OBC) in India's system of reservation. It is reported that Radhika was treated differently from the rest of her adoptive family because of her caste. A witness also said that she was abused by her husband, Rohith's father. Rohith's own distress in seeing his mother abused and treated as inferior was made clear to his friends. His political activities, based on his and his mother's experiences, suggested that he identified as a Dalit, and was advocating for Dalit rights

Click to expand...