The bearded man: Is Pakistan Army helping China deal with India's mountain warfare forces at LAC?

The bearded man: Is Pakistan Army helping China deal with India's mountain warfare forces at LAC?
Oct 04, 2020 | 00:05 IST

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • The facial feature of he bearded man is different from that of a Chinese
  • China might be taking help from Pakistan in dealing with Indian mountain warfare forces who are more experienced compared to the PLA
  • One OSINT analyst claimed that the bearded man can be SSG commando

New Delhi: A video shared by a Chinese journalist on Twitter is going viral with netizens and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) analysts claiming that Pakistan Army is helping China’s PLA to deal with Indian security forces in mountain warfare somewhere along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In the 52 second long video, a bearded man enters the frame from the right at 0:05. His facial feature is anything but Chinese. The man is also comparatively taller and well-built compared to the other Chinese soldiers.

In June, a Chinese military expert praised India for its expertise in mountain warfare saying its battle-hardened troops are the most competent mountain unites trained for high-altitude warfare.

The bearded man: Is Pakistan Army helping China deal with India's mountain warfare forces at LAC? [VIDEO]

A video, shared by a Chinese journalist, of a group of Chinese soldiers singing national anthem somewhere along the LAC is going viral on the internet.
Stupid Indian media doesn't know that PLA is consisted by the recruits from many different ethnic groups, especailly at border regions where ethnic minorities are more concentrated, in case of the Chinese troops along the borders with India, many of them are Tibetans, Uighurs, Tajiks, Uzbegs...

 
A friend inneed a friend indeed..
We will be their if needed but india is out of its mind claiming thimgs which doesnt make sense what if chines have white man with blue eyes they wipp claim that russia is helping.
We never cry that Israels soildiers are living permanently in indian mountain areas and in their operation rooms constantly monitoring situations between Pak and ind or spying Pak from india..
China doesnt need anyone india shud try to attack and then watch whats gonna happen.
 
Stupid Indian media doesn't know that PLA is consisted by the recruits from many different ethnic groups, especailly at border regions where ethnic minorities are more concentrated, in case of the Chinese troops along the borders with India, many of them are Tibetans, Uighurs, Tajiks, Uzbegs...

But to be honest, that guy doesn't look like Tajik, Tartar minority of China who is more Caucasian. He don't look even Uighur. His look is more Punjabi.
 
Stupid Indian media doesn't know that PLA is consisted by the recruits from many different ethnic groups, especailly at border regions where ethnic minorities are more concentrated, in case of the Chinese troops along the borders with India, many of them are Tibetans, Uighurs, Tajiks, Uzbegs...

Diversity is great, but all of the groups you have listed differ in facial features. That guy with the beard could be Chinese, it is possible
 
