The bearded man: Is Pakistan Army helping China deal with India's mountain warfare forces at LAC?

The facial feature of he bearded man is different from that of a Chinese

China might be taking help from Pakistan in dealing with Indian mountain warfare forces who are more experienced compared to the PLA

One OSINT analyst claimed that the bearded man can be SSG commando

Oct 04, 2020 | 00:05 ISTA video shared by a Chinese journalist on Twitter is going viral with netizens and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) analysts claiming that Pakistan Army is helping China’s PLA to deal with Indian security forces in mountain warfare somewhere along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).In the 52 second long video, a bearded man enters the frame from the right at 0:05. His facial feature is anything but Chinese. The man is also comparatively taller and well-built compared to the other Chinese soldiers.In June, a Chinese military expert praised India for its expertise in mountain warfare saying its battle-hardened troops are the most competent mountain unites trained for high-altitude warfare.