The BBC Is Gaslighting People Of Colour With The Naga Munchetty Trump Ruling

We have entered an era where being called a racist is seemingly considered a worse crime than actual racism, says writer Amna Saleem.

the BBC took the decision to rebuke respected journalist Naga Munchetty for breaking impartiality rules, all because she chose to acknowledge those words and connotations for what they were – a clearly racist statement. What else could telling four congresswomen of colour to “go home” possibly mean?

If anything, it’s likely that if things continue this way, I’ll have to warn them that calling out racism might get them in more trouble than the occurring racism.

I’ve seen this concept utilised in papers and in person where I’m asked to come on some show to discuss a news item only to end up having to defend my humanity against someone who thinks being racist is their constitutional right under the guise of free speech.

Things are now racially tinged, racially adjacent but not racist.