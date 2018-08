The government has mobilised more than 27,000 personnel for rescue and relief operations. Seven Nepal Army helicopters, motor boats and rubber boats have also been deployed. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)

Media reports in Kathmandu suggested that seven bodies were swept away by the floods to the Indian side and later found near Jogbini railway station in India. (REUTERS)

Incessant rains In Nepal over the past few days have caused massive flooding and landslides at several places, displacing tens of thousands of people. The monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in districts spanning across eastern, central and western regions of the country. According to the Nepalese Ministry of Home Affairs, 120 people have been killed and 39 more injured with many reported missing following landslides and floods. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)

An aerial view shows a flood affected area near Janakpur around 300km south-east of Kathmandu. Three days of relentless downpours sparked flash floods and landslides that have killed at least 91 people in Nepal, 73 across northern and eastern India and 22 in Bangladesh. (Prakash Mathema / AFP)

A Nepalese woman poses with her child amid floodwaters in Janakpur, Kathmandu. More than 50,000 houses were inundated across the plains and over 22,000 people displaced so far. (Prakash Mathema / AFP)

The ministry also stated that an estimated 400 head of livestock have also been killed across various parts of the country. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)

A flood victim works to build a temporary shelter in Nepal. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited flood affected areas on Monday assuring the victims of rescue and rehabilitation efforts. (Navesh Chitrakar / REUTERS)

