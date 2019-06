The battle for blue skies: How China improved its air quality in record time

Updated 21:26, 05-Jun-2019CGTNOver the past four decades, China's economy has maintained rapid growth and drawn worldwide attention with its achievements. However, the pollution that comes with it, particularly that of the air, has also attracted global attention.Smog was once nearly a synonym for China, and it seriously threatened people's health, their daily lives and work.But things have changed dramatically over the past five years.In 2013, the average number of smog days reached its highest record in China in 52 years, and its impact had extended to every socio-economic aspect. Calls to tackle smog were accumulating.Last year, the proportion of average "good air" days in 338 prefecture-level cities across the country reached 79.3 percent, and people have found that they need to wear facial masks less often.